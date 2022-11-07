Your VIP Access into the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” African Premiere with the Stars

(L to R) Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Ryan Coogler attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
On Sunday, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, and director Ryan Coogler, were in Nigeria’s entertainment capital Lagos for the movie’s African premiere.
(L to R)Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
The stars engaged with the Black Panther fans, the media, and guests as the evening went by. Scroll through for highlights:
Lupita
Lupita Nyong’o attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Danai
Danai Gurira attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Letitia
Letitia Wright attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Winston
Winston Duke attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Tenoch
Tenoch Huerta Mejía attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Ryan
Ryan Coogler attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
More photos:
(L to R)Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Fans attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
IK Osakioduwa and Anele Mdoda attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Atmosphere at the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Photo Credit: StillMoving.Net for Disney