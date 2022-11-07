Connect with us

Events

Your VIP Access into the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" African Premiere with the Stars

Events Movies & TV

Allysyn, Elozonam, Sharon Ooja Spotted at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" African Premiere | See All The Looks

Events Movies & TV

See Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o & the Stars at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Press Conference in Lagos

Events Movies & TV

Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira & the Stars are in Lagos for the African Premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Events News Promotions Style

ARTSPLIT sets to Auction Classic works of Yusuf Grillo & George Pemba this November

Events News Promotions

African Philanthropy Forum (APF) hosted a Themed Conference in Kigali | See More

Events Promotions

SmirnOff's 'NoKnownAddress' is back with a new theme, Hotel Smirnoff | November 18th, Register here

Events Inspired News Promotions

Alex Unusual urges Teen Girls to be 'True to Themselves' by taking the SKY Girls Pledge

Events Promotions

See Highlights from the Halloween Edition of 'Meet me at the Liquor Store' by Drinks.ng

Events Promotions

MAC Cosmetics partners with Lagos Fashion Week as the Official Makeup Sponsor for its 2022 Runway show

Events

Your VIP Access into the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” African Premiere with the Stars

Published

6 hours ago

 on

(L to R) Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Ryan Coogler attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

On Sunday, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, and director Ryan Coogler, were in Nigeria’s entertainment capital Lagos for the movie’s African premiere.

(L to R)Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

The stars engaged with the Black Panther fans, the media, and guests as the evening went by. Scroll through for highlights:

Lupita

Lupita Nyong’o attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Lupita Nyong’o attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Lupita Nyong’o attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Lupita Nyong’o attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Lupita Nyong’o attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Lupita Nyong’o attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Danai

Danai Gurira attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Danai Gurira attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Danai Gurira attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Danai Gurira attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Danai Gurira attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Danai Gurira attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Letitia

Letitia Wright attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Letitia Wright attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Letitia Wright attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Letitia Wright attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Winston

Winston Duke attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Winston Duke attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Winston Duke attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Winston Duke attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Winston Duke attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Tenoch

Tenoch Huerta Mejía attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Tenoch Huerta Mejía attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Tenoch Huerta Mejía attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Ryan

Ryan Coogler attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

More photos:

(L to R)Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Fans attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

IK Osakioduwa and Anele Mdoda attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Atmosphere at the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Photo Credit: StillMoving.Net for Disney

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Domestic Work is Going Digital in Africa

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: The Major Reasons You Procrastinate

Atoke: NCA For the Middle-Aged Girls Who Wanna Go Back to School

Smart Emmanuel: Thriving in the Midst of Chaos and Uncertainty

Are We Losing our Sense of Community?
css.php