Events
Allysyn, Elozonam, Sharon Ooja Spotted at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” African Premiere | See All The Looks
It’s a Wakanda affair tonight as the stars step out in Lagos, Nigeria to celebrate the African premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the latest production from Marvel Studios.
With an Afro-futurism theme, your favourite Nollywood stars, reality TV stars, enthusiasts and influencers are representing in grand style at what promises to showcase African fashion and culture to the fullest.
Have a look!
The cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Lupita Nyong’o
Danai Gurira
Letitia Wright
Winston Duke
Tenoch Huerta
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler
Black Carpet Hosts
IK Osakioduwa
Anele Mdoda
Guests
Denola Grey
Obi Asika
Ayoola Ayolola
Bovi Ugboma
Allysyn
Richard Mofe-Damijo
Erica Nlewedim
Elozonam
Sharon Ooja
Adunni Ade
Hermes
Idia Aisien
Bella
Toyin Lawani
Sheggz
Liquorose
Groovy
Sonia Irabor
Tewa Onasanya
Wale Ojo
Daala Oruwari
Seun Ajayi
Chinaza Ezeani
Ikechukwu Onunaku
Tope Olowoniyan
AY Makun
Priscilla Ojo
Enioluwa Adeoluwa
Rahama Sadau
Darey
Prince Nelson Enwerem
Ini Edo
Omowunmi Dada
Enyinna Nwigwe
Modella
Adebayo Oke-Lawal
Steve Chuks
Morey Faith
Kunle Remi
The Agabas
Tola Odunsi & Enado Odigie
Samuel & Bisola Otigba
Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman
Shawn Faqua & Sandra Okunzuwa
Sheggz & Hermes
Priscilla Ojo & Enioluwa
The Official African premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is brought to you by FilmOne Entertainment, Marvel Studios and Disney Studios – the movie is out nationwide on the 11th of November 2022.