Allysyn, Elozonam, Sharon Ooja Spotted at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” African Premiere | See All The Looks

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s a Wakanda affair tonight as the stars step out in Lagos, Nigeria to celebrate the African premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the latest production from Marvel Studios.

With an Afro-futurism theme,  your favourite Nollywood stars, reality TV stars, enthusiasts and influencers are representing in grand style at what promises to showcase African fashion and culture to the fullest.

Have a look!

The cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Lupita Nyong’o

Danai Gurira

Letitia Wright

Winston Duke

Tenoch Huerta

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler

Black Carpet Hosts

IK Osakioduwa

Anele Mdoda

Guests

Denola Grey

Obi Asika

Ayoola Ayolola

Bovi Ugboma

Allysyn

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Erica Nlewedim

Elozonam

Sharon Ooja

Adunni Ade

Hermes

Idia Aisien

Bella

Toyin Lawani

Sheggz

Liquorose

Groovy

Sonia Irabor

Tewa Onasanya

Wale Ojo

Daala Oruwari

Seun Ajayi

Chinaza Ezeani

Ikechukwu Onunaku

Tope Olowoniyan

AY Makun

Priscilla Ojo

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Rahama Sadau

Darey

Prince Nelson Enwerem

Ini Edo

Omowunmi Dada

Enyinna Nwigwe


Modella

Adebayo Oke-Lawal

Steve Chuks

Morey Faith

Kunle Remi

The Agabas

Tola Odunsi & Enado Odigie

Samuel & Bisola Otigba

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman

Shawn Faqua & Sandra Okunzuwa

Sheggz & Hermes

Priscilla Ojo & Enioluwa


The Official African premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is brought to you by FilmOne Entertainment, Marvel Studios and Disney Studios – the movie is out nationwide on the 11th of November 2022.

