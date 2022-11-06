See Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o & others at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Press Conference in Lagos

Ahead of the African premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” tonight, November 6, the movie’s cast – Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright – and director Ryan Coogler graced the Nigeria Industry Press Conference, hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Anele Mdoda at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

Keep scrolling to see all the photos from this event:

The Official African premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is brought to you by FilmOne Entertainment, Marvel Studios and Disney Studios – the movie is out nationwide on the 11th of November 2022.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Disney