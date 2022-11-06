Connect with us

See Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o & others at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Press Conference in Lagos

Allysyn, Elozonam, Sharon Ooja Spotted at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" African Premiere | See All The Looks

Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira & the Stars are in Lagos for the African Premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

ARTSPLIT sets to Auction Classic works of Yusuf Grillo & George Pemba this November

African Philanthropy Forum (APF) hosted a Themed Conference in Kigali | See More

SmirnOff's 'NoKnownAddress' is back with a new theme, Hotel Smirnoff | November 18th, Register here

Alex Unusual urges Teen Girls to be 'True to Themselves' by taking the SKY Girls Pledge

See Highlights from the Halloween Edition of 'Meet me at the Liquor Store' by Drinks.ng

MAC Cosmetics partners with Lagos Fashion Week as the Official Makeup Sponsor for its 2022 Runway show

Sunlight organizes Workshop to empower Fashion entrepreneurs at Lagos Fashion Week

(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Ahead of the African premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” tonight, November 6, the movie’s cast – Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright – and director Ryan Coogler graced the Nigeria Industry Press Conference, hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Anele Mdoda at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

Keep scrolling to see all the photos from this event:

Winston Duke attends the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Ryan Coogler attends the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Letitia Wright attends the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Lupita Nyong’o attends the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Tenoch Huerta Mejía attends the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R)Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

IK Osakioduwa hosts the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Anele Mdoda hosts the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

IK Osakioduwa and Anele Mdoda host the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R) Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Atmosphere at the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Christine Service, Moses Babatop and Choima Ude attend the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Christine Service, Moses Babatop and Choima Ude attend the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Christine Service, Moses Babatop and Choima Ude attend the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Christine Service, Moses Babatop and Choima Ude attend the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R) Ryan Coogler, Christine Service, Moses Babatop and Choima Ude take part in a Q&A during the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Ryan Coogler and Choima Ude attend the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

The Official African premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is brought to you by FilmOne Entertainment, Marvel Studios and Disney Studios – the movie is out nationwide on the 11th of November 2022.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Disney

