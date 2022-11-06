See Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o & others at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Press Conference in Lagos

(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Ahead of the African premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” tonight, November 6, the movie’s cast – Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright – and director Ryan Coogler graced the Nigeria Industry Press Conference, hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Anele Mdoda at the Lagos Continental Hotel.
Winston Duke attends the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Ryan Coogler attends the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Letitia Wright attends the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Lupita Nyong’o attends the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Tenoch Huerta Mejía attends the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
(L to R)Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
IK Osakioduwa hosts the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Anele Mdoda hosts the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
IK Osakioduwa and Anele Mdoda host the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
(L to R) Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Atmosphere at the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright attend the African Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Christine Service, Moses Babatop and Choima Ude attend the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Christine Service, Moses Babatop and Choima Ude attend the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Christine Service, Moses Babatop and Choima Ude attend the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Christine Service, Moses Babatop and Choima Ude attend the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
(L to R) Ryan Coogler, Christine Service, Moses Babatop and Choima Ude take part in a Q&A during the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Ryan Coogler and Choima Ude attend the Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
The Official African premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is brought to you by FilmOne Entertainment, Marvel Studios and Disney Studios – the movie is out nationwide on the 11th of November 2022.
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Disney