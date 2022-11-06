Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira & the Stars are in Lagos for the African Premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

And so …. It begins!

The cast and director of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” including Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Tenoch Huerta arrived in Lagos, Nigeria ahead of its African premiere and press conference.

The Official African premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is brought to you by FilmOne Entertainment, Marvel Studios and Disney Studios – the movie is out nationwide on the 11th of November 2022.

Photo Credit: @kolaoshalusi for @insignaonline | @kelechiamadiobi