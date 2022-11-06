Connect with us

Events Movies & TV

Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira & the Stars are in Lagos for the African Premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Events News Promotions Style

ARTSPLIT sets to Auction Classic works of Yusuf Grillo & George Pemba this November

Events News Promotions

African Philanthropy Forum (APF) hosted a Themed Conference in Kigali | See More

Events Promotions

SmirnOff's 'NoKnownAddress' is back with a new theme, Hotel Smirnoff | November 18th, Register here

Events Inspired News Promotions

Alex Unusual urges Teen Girls to be 'True to Themselves' by taking the SKY Girls Pledge

Events Promotions

See Highlights from the Halloween Edition of 'Meet me at the Liquor Store' by Drinks.ng

Events Promotions

MAC Cosmetics partners with Lagos Fashion Week as the Official Makeup Sponsor for its 2022 Runway show

Events Promotions Style

Sunlight organizes Workshop to empower Fashion entrepreneurs at Lagos Fashion Week

Events Promotions

Desperados treats Guests to Unique Cocktails at the Lagos Cocktail Week

Events Style

Check out all the exciting Fashion Moments from the Showmax Installation at the Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Events

Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira & the Stars are in Lagos for the African Premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

And so …. It begins!

The cast and director of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” including Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Tenoch Huerta arrived in Lagos, Nigeria ahead of its African premiere and press conference.

The Official African premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is brought to you by FilmOne Entertainment, Marvel Studios and Disney Studios – the movie is out nationwide on the 11th of November 2022.

(L to R)Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Tenoch Huerta Mejía attend the African Photo Call of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Sunday November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R)Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Tenoch Huerta Mejía attend the African Photo Call of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R)Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Tenoch Huerta Mejía attend the African Photo Call of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

(L to R)Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Tenoch Huerta Mejía attend the African Photo Call of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Sunday November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Winston Duke

Letitia Wright

Photo Credit: @kolaoshalusi for @insignaonline  | @kelechiamadiobi

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php