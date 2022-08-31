Edo to The World: Get Set for the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF) | September 1st-4th



To promote and integrate its cultural heritage across the world, the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), is hosting the maiden edition of the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF).

The four-day event themed Edo to The World is slated for September 1st to 4th, 2022 at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage in Benin. The festival creates an avenue to promote creative skills development, job opportunities, and enhance capacity building for young Nigerians.

Activities at the Festival will include a screening of over 150 curated movies at the Kada cinemas and Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage. Others are masterclasses with industry experts, panel discussions, movie premieres, virtual sessions, and networking opportunities with local and international industry stakeholders.

Areas of facilitation for masterclass include

Acting

Script Writing

Movie Directing

Screenwriting

Content Creation

Special effects, and Makeup, amongst others.

The festival also brings together movie makers, investors, distributors, and industry enthusiasts from to enhance collaboration and impact the creative industry while promoting arts in the state.

Speaking on expectations from the festival, the Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency, Ukinebo Dare said:

“The EDO State International Film Festival is one of the hallmarks of celebrating the ancient city of Benin. We are proud to stage the festival and look forward to receiving guests across the world for this historic event. With this platform, we hope to improve arts in Edo state and extension to the country. We appreciate the support from industry practitioners and the belief vested in us to deliver an amazing event that will drive growth.”

The ESIFF received over 1,500 movie entries from over 90 countries, with judges pooled from various countries across the world. Winners will be rewarded with exciting cash prizes of up to $2,000 dollars per movie in three categories including Best Student Film Making, Best Use of Technology, and Best Cell Phone/ Tab Movie respectively.

The festival also celebrates indigenes of the state who have made achievements in the Arts with prominent Nollywood actors Linda Osifo and Nosa Rex, announced as its brand ambassadors.

The Edo State International Films Festival is organized in collaboration with the Swiss Development Corporation (SDC) and the Nigerian German Cooperation. Registration is ongoing on www.edostatefilmfestival.ng, Follow @esiffestival on Instagram, for more details.

Sponsored Content