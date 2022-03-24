All the Stars came out to Play as Erica Celebrated her Birthday | See Photos

It was a fun-filled day as Nollywood finest and Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim celebrated her birthday and also unveiled her skincare brand – Star Skincare at a private beach house in Lagos.

The colorful, purple-filled event saw the attendance of family, friends, colleagues in the entertainment industry who showed up stylish and glamorous. Among many more are, John2funny and BBN past housemates.

Erica’s personality and joy were evident throughout the day as she danced endlessly with well-wishers who turned up to celebrate her.

Speaking about her new product launch, Erica says…

I am super excited to finally bring to the world my skincare product. STARGIRL SKIN is an advocate and supporter of beauty thereby ensuring that every woman becomes her true self and a STAR. This comprises different organic skincare products (soaps, oil, and cleansers) that assure beauty in every sense of it – you will love it!

Other highlights of the event include a special birthday rendition by Ex-Nigerian Idol winner, Evelle, and ‘Gold Bars’ worth millions delivered by her Elite fans. The event also saw Firebreather performances that made the day more memorable.





Sponsored Content