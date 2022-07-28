Connect with us

Events Promotions

Healing Through Art: Here’s how Paelon Memorial Hospital commemorated its 12th Anniversary

Events Promotions

Realtors and Investors Celebrate as Award-Winning Eystone Development launches Gemstone 2 & 3 Estates

Events

Flavour Announces Dates for his North America Level'd Up Tour | Kicks Off August 11th

Events

Get Your Tickets For The July Edition Of Mainland BlockParty Now!

Events

The Future is Feminine: ElectHER and Platform Capital hosted Dr Joyce Banda to an intimate Dinner in Lagos

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Flourish Africa Marks 5th Anniversary In Grand Style, Empowers 500 Female Entrepreneurs

Events Promotions

Watch Out for the Abula Festival, Its Cultural Food, Performances, and Fun Fair | July 30th

Events Promotions

The MillHill Souk (MHS) Summer Pop-up Event is Back! Get the Details Here | July 30th

Events News

PremiumTrust Bank Opens an Abuja Branch to promote Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

Events

Healing Through Art: Here’s how Paelon Memorial Hospital commemorated its 12th Anniversary

Published

2 hours ago

 on


This past rainy weekend was one well spent using paint, creativity, and expression to provide mental and physical healing.

Paelon Memorial Hospital recently commemorated its 12th anniversary and one of their interactive activities in the line-up was a painting session for children with Special Needs titled ‘Healing through Art’. The program was well attended with youthful smiles, bursting energy and unmatched joy. As a group that is often neglected and overlooked, children with special needs have always been at the very heart of Paelon’s story.

PAtricia ELozie ONyia, the inspiration behind the hospital’s unique name, was the last child of Paelon’s founder, Dr. Ngozi Onyia, the founder of the hospital. Born with the genetic disorder, CHARGE syndrome, Patricia exhibited cheerfulness, keen positivity and unbridled creativity despite all odds. She was fortunate to not only have a community of loved ones who encouraged and supported her adventures, but she also had her the facilities- schools and recreational centres, that allowed for creativity, and passion including dances.

In clinical diagnostic and functional development, special needs refer to individuals who require assistance for disabilities that may be medical, mental, or psychological. Sometimes healing mentally, physically or emotionally for children with special needs is not just about medication or group therapies, doctors and hospitals; it is also an internal process involving will, strength, and positivity.

In Nigeria, we see little attention to the holistic side of caring for special needs children. There are few opportunities for these kids to express their passions, and creativity, ultimately just have fun as every child should.

Art therapy is a therapeutic process that utilises any form of art to promote creative expression which can in turn foster healing and mental wellbeing. In children, it can be used as a form of expressive therapy that uses the creative process of making art to improve their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Paelon Memorial Hospital hosted children in their clinic to a day of fun and creativity in the inaugural session of Healing through Art. The children in attendance of the event on the 17th of July, were guided and encouraged to express themselves through their creativity in a comfortable, fun and controlled environment. The result was a magnificent burst of colourful and vibrant artwork and smiles.

“Special Needs children are just as the name proclaims – they are special, unique, wonderful and are capable of incredible things. This program is very close to our hearts, and we hope to do more of these in the future.” Dr Onyia said as she closed the event and mingled with the parents and participants.

Paelon Memorial Hospital, established approximately 12 years ago, boasts of four branches around Nigeria with its headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos with state-of-the-art medical facilities, professionally trained medical experts and consultants and a passion for quality care.

Paelon’s drive for providing patient-centred health care earned the clinic the status of being the first Hospital in Africa to achieve a Level-5 Safe Care rating for quality of care and quality improvement. The Healing Through Art hopes to set a precedent towards providing more opportunities for individuals with special needs and create awareness for others in Nigeria.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Through Content Creation, Christian Obi (The Igbo Wolf) Lays Bare His Dreams and Utopia

Kolawole Ajayi: It is Wet, Drive Safely!

Help The IREDE Foundation Give 200 Children Artificial Limbs in the Love & Limb Campaign

Comet Nwosu: Utilising Silence and Patience in Relationships

BN Hot Topic: When Do We Move From Doing Business to Cheating People?
css.php