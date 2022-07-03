Paelon Memorial Hospital is set to mark its 12th Anniversary with Milestone Events



One of the leading healthcare providers, Paelon Memorial Hospital is set to mark its 12th year anniversary of service. To commemorate the celebration, Paelon announces a series of milestone events to recognise and celebrate the people and communities that have contributed to its journey.

Established in April 2010, Paelon Memorial was set up in memory of Patricia Elozie Onyia – PAELON, the 3rd and last child of the current Managing Director & Founding Partner, Dr. Ngozi Onyia. Over the last decade, the organization has been able to set itself apart by delivering world class, patient-centered healthcare.

From scoring a record as the first hospital in Africa to attain SafeCare’s 5-star rating twice, to winning an award in the category of Best Patient-Centric Hospital at the Global Brands Magazine Awards (GBMA) in 2019, and being nominated for the same award in 2021, Paelon Memorial has been able to make its mark in Africa’s growing medical ecosystem.

The excellence and dedication Paelon accord its patients was witnessed first-hand by Queen Máxima of the Netherlands during her visit to the clinic in 2017.

In 2020, Paelon was one of the first private hospitals in the country to receive accreditation for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. In November 2021, went a step further in the battle against the pandemic in partnership with IHS Nigeria, one of the largest independent owners and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world, to commission a new Cylinder Gas plant; an oxygen generating plant that will enable the supply of medical oxygen in Lagos.

This year has also seen the leading private healthcare centre launch a sister company -The Santis Medical Concierge, and recently inaugurating its virtual community for women – The Village. Dr Onyia remarked,

“We began this journey with a vision to redefine the medical landscape of our nation Nigeria. Over the years, we have seen how efforts are, in the little we have done, have made changes in the lives of our patients, partners, staff and the public. As we look to the future, I’m humbled, amazed and invigorated by all the advances we see not only in the medical world globally, but also in the country.”

The anniversary celebration will commence with a dinner to celebrate their valued partners and visiting consultants​​​​​​ on July 3rd to appreciate the efforts and all the resources they have devoted to fulfilling the hospital’s mission over the years, followed closely by a painting session tagged “Healing Through Art” Launch on​​ July 6th, 2022.

On July 8th, 2022, Dr. Ngozi Onyia is set to launch “The Beautiful Pink Butterfly” book in honor of her late daughter, Patricia Elozie Onyia. Patients will also be hosted on July 9th at the Free Registration and Consultation Day in appreciation to all our ever-supportive patients.

As part of its commitment to providing qualitative care and pivotal to marking this milestone, Paelon will open its paediatric wing on July 19th. Closing off the celebration, Paelon will give back to its host community through an outreach scheduled for July 14th and a staffappreciation ceremony on July 15th, 2022 to honour the Paelon memorial family, from the health workers to the supporting staff.

For more information:

Contact them;

Website: www.paelonmemorial.com

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @paelonmemorial

Twitter: @paelon_memorial

