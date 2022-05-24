Connect with us

Paelon Memorial Hospital in partnership with Cochlear is set to hold Free Hearing Evaluation for Children

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Paelon Memorial hospital, a leading private healthcare provider in collaboration with partners Cochlear, a pioneer Australian company that provides hearing implants to help restore people’s hearing ability, is set to hold free auditory screening for the first twenty (20) children on Wednesday May 25, 2022, at Paelon Memorial Hospital in Victoria Island.

Audiometry Screening is particularly important for children as it can identify early enough the children who require further comprehensive hearing assessment, or to detail out a medical management plan for children with existing hearing challenges.

It is reported that undetected congenital or acquired hearing loss in children can result in several lifelong challenges including deficits in speech and language acquisition, emotional difficulties, poor academic performance, and personal-social maladjustments.

We are proud to be the first private hospital to bring this innovative technology to the Market. Paelon Memorial hospital remains committed to making lives better by providing optimum healthcare solutions with excellent service delivery”. Says Unoma Grant – Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Paelon Memorial Hospital.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022, also marks the posthumous birthday of PAtricia ELozie ONyia whom Paelon Memorial Hospital was founded in memory of. Patricia, who suffered from the rare genetic disorder CHARGE was implanted with Cochlear implants as a child to improve her hearing and overall quality of life. 

We are set to have Audiologists, Paediatricians and Cochlear representatives available at the Hospital on the day to carry out all the hearing assessments and answer all questions. Interested parents can reach out to our clinic via our social media platforms or our customer care lines” added Grant.

This recent partnership will make Paelon Memorial Hospital the first private hospital in Nigeria to offer the implant surgery using Cochlear’s advanced technology to help improve the hearing ability of people of all ages.

In addition to providing hearing implants at the hospital, the partnership will strive to create awareness for hearing issues, empower people with hearing issues to connect with others, help transform the way people treat and understand hearing loss and innovate to bring a range of implantable hearing solutions that will deliver a lifetime of positive outcomes.

