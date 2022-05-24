Here’s how Sunlight showed out at AMVCA 2022

Connect with us

The 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is not an event to forget in a hurry. The 8th edition of the most prestigious award left unforgettable memories in the minds of Nollywood industry players, viewers, and guests that attended the one-week-long event.

The award staged an impressive comeback after a 2-year break, no thanks to the COVID-19 Pandemic, with sterling musical performances from Yemi Alade, an exciting collaboration between Lagbaja & Rema. At the same time, Dbanj closed the show in his characteristic ‘komomaster’ style.

The accolades accorded the event could not be said to be complete without the immense support received from the Sunlight brand. The Sunlight brand shone like a million stars as a sponsor of the Best Director (movie) award category.

In addition to the category sponsorship, the Sunlight brand also activated at the AMVCA’s celebration of Africa’s diversity and the main award event by setting up a tremendous experiential booth. The booth was a beehive of activities with people from all walks of life taking time to interact and take pictures ahead of the occasion. Celebrities and guests who visited the booth were rewarded with gifts.

The climax of the award night for the Sunlight brand was the announcement of the keenly contested category of Best Director. Everyone in the hall and across the African continent was held spellbound to know who would emerge as the Best Director.

Nollywood famous Actor cum Director Ramsey Noah was announced as the winner. The announcement was greeted by rousing applause and a standing ovation. Ramsey Noah won the award for his mastery performance as the Director of the movie – ‘Rattlesnake.’

The Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Unilever West Africa, Soromidayo George, reiterated the company’s commitment to celebrating and rewarding sterling creativity and ingenuity from the Nollywood industry by partnering with the organisers of the award.

