Connect with us

Promotions

The Real Burger Week Experience 2022 is Here! Experience Awesome Deals with Burger King Nigeria all week long | May 23rd-28th

Promotions

3INVEST is set to Launch the Unite ESG Community at Unite 2022 Summit | May 30th & 31st

Promotions

Tosin Adeyemi: Is it Safe to Travel to Kano or should You just Explore other Cities

Promotions

Captain Morgan’s Global Ambassador arrives Nigeria ahead of their Official Launch Party

Promotions

FMN Chef Junior is here! Register your Child for a Chance to be Featured on the Geena Foodies and Spice Cook Show

Events Promotions

It Was All About the Art of Living at the First Edition of the Tastemakers Wine Series

Promotions

Check out this Guide on how to Invest in Real Estate in Nigeria by Ramos Reality

Music Promotions

Check Out Nezsa New Single Titled 'Trouble' | Listen Here

Promotions

Cardiac Community hosted its 3rd Edition of its Walkathon Tagged 'walk4PH' to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of World Pulmonary Hypertension Day

Promotions

Congratulations to Broda Shaggi for Winning 'Best Actor in a Comedy' at the AMVCA 👏👏

Promotions

The Real Burger Week Experience 2022 is Here! Experience Awesome Deals with Burger King Nigeria all week long | May 23rd-28th

Published

33 seconds ago

 on

The official Burger Week 2022 is here and Burger King Nigeria is going all out to deliver a week-long burger-filled experience to its Nigerian customers, leading up to the grand celebration of World Burger Day on May 28th! A first of many from the iconic fast-food chain!

From Monday, 23rd May 2022 – to Saturday 28 May 2022, Burger King Nigeria will be treating its customers to one-of-a-kind deals and breathtaking experiences at all their outlets to commemorate The Real Burger Week Experience 2022 and further solidify their presence in Nigeria. Each day has been carefully curated to give its customers an experience like no other with exciting deals and prizes including an iPhone 13, leading up to the grand celebration of World Burger Day!

Head into the store today and be a part of the ‘Lucky Number 2’ deal where when you place your order and your order number ends in ‘2’, you get a free burger.

On Tuesday, put your daily 2k to use by getting two burgers for 2k Naira only!

It’s raining free Chicken Burgers on Wednesday! Purchase the iconic Whopper meal to get a free Chicken Burger, for orders placed via the official website and app only.

Cheers to happy hour Thursday! Head into any of the locations from 4 pm – 5 pm to claim your Burger King merch when you purchase a meal.

It’s Jnrs Feast Day on Friday! Bring your little ones into any of the Burger King locations for Children’s Day.

The Grand Finale comes up on Saturday to celebrate World Burger Day at the Yaba location, with exciting gifts to be won and the announcement of the iPhone 13 winner!

From mouthwatering deals to mind-blowing experiences, Burger King Nigeria is bringing it all and more this week!

Head into any of the Burger King Nigeria locations at 274, Ajose Adeogun Victoria Island, Lagos, and 282, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba to be a part of the Real Burger Week experience!
You can also order via the official Burger King Nigeria website as well as on the Burger King Nigeria App available on the App Store and Google Play Store

Follow Burger King Nigeria to stay up to date!
Instagram – @burgerkingnga Twitter – @burgerkingnga

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kaitlin Akwada: A Letter to My Younger, Romantic Self

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Making Positive Affirmations Work for You

Monica Alabi: How To Stay Younger For Longer

Elizabeth Agboola: Everything You Need to Know About Visiting The Maldives

Mfonobong Inyang: Beware of Messiahs in the Age of Ultron
css.php