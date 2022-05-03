3INVEST is set to Launch the Unite ESG Community at Unite 2022 Summit | May 30th & 31st

Connect with us

3 hours ago

3INVEST will host the 10th edition of its annual summit Real Estate Unite. Now known as Unite Summit, an ESG event for the real estate industry in Africa to encourage the sector to embrace the sustainability culture and align with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

When they started Real Estate Unite in 2012 was to fill the gaps in the real estate sector using dialogues, conversations, media, and technology to influence initiatives, control narratives, and find solutions to the issues and challenges in the industry.

“It was the “filling the gaps” agenda that led them to a sustainable development as the much-needed solution to the major issues in the real estate sector. Our journey towards a sustainable culture will increase awareness of climate technology, sustainability and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) standards in the built environment” say Ruth Obih, the Managing Director, 3INVEST.

The built environment is a key player in sustainability, with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) becoming an ever-growing factor in how industry members carry out their business. As SDGs are government-level sustainability goals and ESG reporting relates to sustainability on a corporate level, there needs to be some crossover to show the relevance.

Therefore, for inclusive, economic growth and shared prosperity, the built environment as a matter of urgency must begin to take the lead in the plan, designing, and managing of more resilient and sustainable communities. To achieve this Real Estate Unite Summit has been redesigned to address the global challenges and encourage the built environment in Africa to embrace the sustainability culture.

“Getting the real estate players to embrace sustainability is our collective goal. Our plan is to create a community of stakeholders who are passionate about sustainable development through the launch of Unite ESG Community. To encourage education and participation in sustainability-related activities. Recognise organizations that are taking the lead in sustainability and finally lobby for ESG regulations, policies and better incentives for this community” says Obih during the press event.


The Unite ESG community is a network of climate technology, sustainability, and ESG leaders from the real estate, government, finance, business, technology, venture, and academia sectors in Africa. Utilizing content, conferences, training, awards, access to green funds, research, and networking platforms to create a sustainable future.

The theme of Year 10 Edition of Unite Summit is “Towards a Sustainable Culture” scheduled to hold on May 30 and 31, 2022, at Eko Hotel, VI, Lagos

Speaking at the event this year is Prof Obas Ebohon, Professor of Sustainability and Environmental Law London South Bank University, Dennis Papa Odenyi Quansah, EDGE/IFC, Femi Adewole, Managing Director, Family Funds, Hakeem Shagaya, Karmod Nigeria, Jumoke Akinwunmi, Managing Director, Alitheia Capital, Tola Akinhanmi, Head, Real Estate Finance, Stanbic IBTC, Hakeem Ogunniran, Managing Director, Eximia Realty, Tolu Sokenu Director, ACTIS, Hassan Usman, Managing Director, New Frontiers, Sade Hughes, Country Manager Mixta Africa, Olawale Ayilara, Managing Director, Landwey, Paul Onwanibe, Group Managing Director, Landmark Africa, Odunayo Ojo, Managing Director, UPDC, Bolaji Edu – Managing Director Broll Nigeria, Uzo Oshogwe, Managing Director Afriland and Holger Adam, Head of Real Estate Development, Clifton Homes.

For the SDG goals to be achieved, they encourage companies operating in the built sector and those that invest in, commission, and use land and built assets to widen the scope of their current policies and strategies by identifying resilient options, business opportunities, and operational challenges relating to all UN Global Compact issue areas.

Some of the participating partners this year include Stanbic IBTC, Broll, Mixta Africa, Address Homes, Elan, Haven Homes, Horizon Estates, Afriland, Datum, Purple, UPDC, Landwey, Karmod, Home works, Nedcom Oaks, and Clifton Homes, Ghana, Master Builders, and Alaro City.

This event is organized by 3INVEST, a real estate company with an advocacy goal to create a thriving real estate sector in Africa.

They enjoin you to be part of this journey towards a sustainable culture.

To register visit the Real Estate Unite Website

