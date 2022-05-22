Tosin Adeyemi: Is it Safe to Travel to Kano or should You just Explore other Cities

I went on a trip to Kano State in Nigeria and met the Emir of Kano. Kano is a city in North West Nigeria and the capital of Kano State. You can find my guide here. It is a city rich in culture and history. You can find more about its ancient DAMBE fight here, It has a population of around 3.6 million (an estimate), giving it a busy atmosphere.

It is an ancient trading city inhabited for well over a thousand years. Kano is the Commercial Hub of Northern Nigeria and also the largest city in Northern Nigeria. Kano has 44 local government areas and six districts: Old city, Bompai, Fagge, Sabon Gari, Syrian Quarter and Nasarawa.

Here is a video of my trip to the ancient TIE & Dye Market and Leather market.

My greatest surprise about Kano was it had an untapped water reserve which could serve as a beach if well managed, see video below.

Kano has a tropical savannah climate, with 3 seasons and plenty of rainfall, measuring 908mm on average. The cool and dry season lasts from November to February and features warm to hot days, followed by cool to chilly nights. Maximum temperatures are around 30°C (86°F) and minimums are around 12°C (53°F), meaning large diurnal temperature variation.

Visitors from outside Nigeria will need a visa. This costs around $70 and you should apply to the relevant Embassy or High Commission at least four weeks in advance.

Is it safe to travel to Kano or should you just explore other cities? Find out by clicking the link below

