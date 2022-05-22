Connect with us

Promotions

Tosin Adeyemi: Is it Safe to Travel to Kano or should You just Explore other Cities

Promotions

Captain Morgan’s Global Ambassador arrives Nigeria ahead of their Official Launch Party

Promotions

FMN Chef Junior is here! Register your Child for a Chance to be Featured on the Geena Foodies and Spice Cook Show

Events Promotions

It Was All About the Art of Living at the First Edition of the Tastemakers Wine Series

Promotions

Check out this Guide on how to Invest in Real Estate in Nigeria by Ramos Reality

Music Promotions

Check Out Nezsa New Single Titled 'Trouble' | Listen Here

Promotions

Cardiac Community hosted its 3rd Edition of its Walkathon Tagged 'walk4PH' to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of World Pulmonary Hypertension Day

Promotions

Congratulations to Broda Shaggi for Winning 'Best Actor in a Comedy' at the AMVCA 👏👏

Events Promotions

Ezinne Akudo Hosted an Exclusive Launch for her Luxiourious Home Essential Brand 'NKASSI' | See Photos

Promotions

Yay! You can now Shop Abroad & Pay in Naira with the Edoko App | Get the Details

Promotions

Tosin Adeyemi: Is it Safe to Travel to Kano or should You just Explore other Cities

By Tosin Adeyemi

Published

13 seconds ago

 on

I went on a trip to Kano State in Nigeria and met the Emir of Kano. Kano is a city in North West Nigeria and the capital of Kano State. You can find my guide here. It is a city rich in culture and history. You can find more about its ancient DAMBE fight here, It has a population of around 3.6 million (an estimate), giving it a busy atmosphere.

It is an ancient trading city inhabited for well over a thousand years. Kano is the Commercial Hub of Northern Nigeria and also the largest city in Northern Nigeria. Kano has 44 local government areas and six districts: Old city, Bompai, Fagge, Sabon Gari, Syrian Quarter and Nasarawa.

Here is a video of my trip to the ancient TIE & Dye Market and Leather market.

Kano is a city in North West Nigeria and the capital of Kano State. It is a city rich in culture and history. It has a population of around 3.6 million (an estimate), giving it a busy atmosphere. It is an ancient trading city inhabited for well over a thousand years. Kano is the Commercial Hub of Northern Nigeria and also the largest city in Northern Nigeria.

Kano has 44 local government areas and six districts: Old city, Bompai, Fagge, Sabon Gari, Syrian Quarter and Nassarawa.

My greatest surprise about Kano was it had an untapped water reserve which could serve as a beach if well managed, see video below.

Kano has a tropical savannah climate, with 3 seasons and plenty of rainfall, measuring 908mm on average. The cool and dry season lasts from November to February and features warm to hot days, followed by cool to chilly nights. Maximum temperatures are around 30°C (86°F) and minimums are around 12°C (53°F), meaning large diurnal temperature variation.

Visitors from outside Nigeria will need a visa. This costs around $70 and you should apply to the relevant Embassy or High Commission at least four weeks in advance.

Is it safe to travel to Kano or should you just explore other cities? Find out by clicking the link below

The program was powered by dopetechinc.

Follow me on my social network
Instagram-@tadeytravels
Twitter – @_tadeytravels

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Elizabeth Agboola: Everything You Need to Know About Visiting The Maldives

Mfonobong Inyang: Beware of Messiahs in the Age of Ultron

Osasogie Omoigui: Embracing Self-Love and Positivity

Join DonateNG In Helping Nifemi Have a Better Life

Shine Begho Initiative is Commemorating Pre-eclampsia Month With a Free All-Year-Round Antenatal Care For Women
css.php