Captain Morgan’s Global Ambassador arrives Nigeria ahead of their Official Launch Party





On Sunday, May 15th 2022, Global brand ambassador for Captain Morgan, a deliciously golden and ultra-smooth premium spirit drink enjoyed across the world, arrived in Nigeria ahead of a one-of-a-kind official launch experience scheduled for Saturday, May 21st, 2022, at Wave beach, Elegushi, Lagos.

Treasure Land Party, the official launch experience of one of the world’s most desired rum, Captain Morgan, trails a fine line of activations including an exclusive lunch date with media friends which saw the Captain enjoy a terrific time with invited media guests. The Captain cheerily championed the power of fun as he engaged journalists in a lighten-up-the-atmosphere series of chats, sharing decade old tales of his enduring ambassadorial journey, travel exploits, and exciting experiences in other markets.

Speaking with gentlemen and ladies of the press during the mediaevent, the exciting, daring, adventurous, cape-donning adventurer affirmed the role of Captain Morgan as an equalizer to lighten moods and indulge people to appreciate the spice and deliciousness of life.



“Captain Morgan is here to celebrate and champion characters in our daily lives who go out of their way to bring the fun”, He added.

Speaking at the press parley, Ebele Ofulue, Senior Innovations Manager, Guinness Nigeria, noted,

“Captain Morgan Gold is the Captain’s secret mix of delightful spices and flavours, locallyproduced and expertly blended to create that delicious taste as rich as a pocketful of gold coins. There is a new captain in town recruiting new friends to experience an unforgettableimmersion into the refreshing experience of the world’s most cherished rum. So, keep sharing positive vibes and experiencing fun times for you and your crew”.

For a chance to win an invite to the launch party, visit @Islandblockparty on Instagram and register with the link in their bio. For more information on the Captain, the fun and adventure, follow @captainmorganng on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Sponsored Content