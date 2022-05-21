FMN Chef Junior is here! Register your Child for a Chance to be Featured on the Geena Foodies and Spice Cook Show

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

To commemorate children’s day, the Flour Mills of Nigeria is excited to introduce the FMN Chef Junior competition for kids between the ages of 8 to 12. They are looking for the next big talent in the kitchen – kids who love to make delicious Golden Penny meals!

To Enter:
– Record a short video (2-minutes max) showing you make any delicious Golden Penny meal of your choice.
– Make sure you tag @thefmngroup and use the hashtag #FMNChefJunior.

Three winners will be selected with the 1st prize getting to feature on Geena Foodies and Spice cook show @geenafoodiesandspice.

Selection would be based on how creative you are and how much fun you had with your parent in the kitchen. The more creative your video is, the more likely it is to be selected.

Note: All videos must show that the child had parental guidance while in the kitchen with the parent/guardian featuring in some part of the video.

The campaign will run from May 17th – May 24th.

Cc: @thefmngroup

Sponsored Content

