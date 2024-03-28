Get Ready to Roar with Laughter as ‘What Men Want’ Comedy Satire Hits the Stage | March 30th, 31st

Come Saturday, March 30th, and Easter Sunday, March 31st, 2024, Lagosians and theater lovers in her environs will have the opportunity to experience a breathtaking, rib-cracking, and heartwarming satire titled “What Men Want.”

Venue: The Main Auditorium of the Nigerian Law School Lagos Campus, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“What Men Want” revolves around love, marriage, and sacrifice. Ever imagined what a Gen-Z and Millennials co-wife system is like? The play is a satirical comedy that tells the story of two women married to a loving man, a Generation Xer.

The first wife is a Millennial, while the second, younger wife is an outspoken Gen Z. As the play unravels, the audience gets to interrogate the values that make for a good, well-lived life, as well as the age-old question of what a man seeks in a woman that leads him to explore amorous relationships with women throughout his life.

The play is produced by Oluwanishola Adenugba for Live Theatre Lagos and directed by Austin Onuoha (“Itura” and “AmUnbroken”) and features Motunde Sogunle (‘Mr. Maraconi Web Skits”) and Diana Agbede (‘A True Christmas Story”). What Men Want would move you so get ready to laugh, to cry and be thoroughly entertained.

Tickets:

Regular – N7000

VIP – N15000

Prestige – N35000

Tickets are selling at Pick N’Pay Supermarkets on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island and on Glover Road, Ikoyi. They are also available at MedPlus Pharmacy Saka Tinubu, MedPlus Pharmacy Lekki 1, MedPlus Pharmacy Opebi and MedPlus Pharmacy Ikeja GRA.

For online tickets, visit TixAfrica and Ariiyatickets.

The play is supported by Abbey Mortgage Bank, Meristem Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Pepsi, Folham OOH, Kininso Concepts, 88.5 UFM, PulseNG, Mediacrush OOH, Smooth 98.1, The Lagos Review and 96.1 Lagos Traffic Radio.

