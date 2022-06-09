Paelon Memorial Hospital Launches a Virtual Community for Women | June 18th

Paelon Memorial hospital, a leading private healthcare provider in the country, today, announced the launch of a virtual community for women, The Village, to meet and discuss various aspects of life with regard to their health and give them an opportunity to deliberate on health and social issues that are rarely talked about. The group will dispel popular health myths about female health within society.

The community is holding its inaugural meeting with a webinar slated on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10 am.

The session seeks to gather women from all works of life and female medical professionals to analyse a prevailing, yet scarcely discussed topic affecting women- Postpartum Depression.

Themed ‘The Reality of Postpartum Depression, The Village will yield its virtual floor to renowned health practitioners including Dr Gbonjubola Abiri, consultant psychiatrist and lecturer- MBBS, MMP, FWACP; Dr Olusola Abodunrin, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist- MBBS, FWACS, FMCOG; Erimma Nwanmah, registered nurse and midwife, Paelon Memorial Hospital; and Onovughakpo Sonia Fajusigbe, a change maker who loves to impact.

The event will be hosted by Laila Johnson-Salami.

​​For Media Contact:

Modupe Dawodu

[email protected]

+234807 512 9449

