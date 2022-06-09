BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Tropical Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday. The amazing Ypick will be performing live.

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Karaoke Night

Karaoke, amazing food and drinks! It’s always fun, and don’t forget to tag your friends along.

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Perries Cafe, Scoulch Mall, Plot 5 Block 89 Omorinre Johnson Street, Lekki Phase 1 Eti-Osa Lekki, Phase 1, Lagos.

Chill and Vibe

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Afrobeats vs Amapiano

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08092103450/08088821114

SociaLiga Nights

The SociaLiga Nights is a sports and entertainment initiative of The SociaLiga that affords people the opportunity to gather to play games, have fun and connect with other people. This month’s edition is featuring more events like the night market, corporate 5-a-side football, raffle draw and spin the wheel game competitions amongst others.

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: HERE

World Plantain Day 2022: Plantain and Poetry Exclusive Dining Experience

Dodo Gang and Afrolems present Plantain and Poetry: an exclusive dining experience for 10 special plantain lovers for World Plantain Day. This experience costs N50,000 only and the address of the venue will be revealed to you after your reservation booking is complete.

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Lekki phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) and its partners unveiled the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert. The only access to this event is the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) or the Temporary Voter’s slip. This is to encourage young citizens to participate in the electoral process. You can also correct, or transfer your registration to a different polling booth.

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square, 45/57 Massey Bamgboshe Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE or WhatsApp 09099449754

Rocky’s Open Cookout Season 6 Outdoor event with music, games, grills, drinks, barbeque

Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Baywater Park, 8B Wole Olateju Cresent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Leggo Party

The LEGGO (Let’s go Outside) Party is an event created for young and middle-aged people to come together to have fun, party and network. It is most importantly an event where people with amazing skills in fashion, music, creative art and dance are exposed to the general public. The LEGGO Party is bringing them out of their circle & projecting their crafts to the rest of the world.

Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: 1 Magazine Road, Jericho, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

Nigerian National League: Sporting Lagos FC v Apex Crane FC

Sporting Lagos FC invites you to its ninth home fixture of the NNL season. Come and join us for another thrilling sporting experience. Bring your family and friends to enjoy football, food and entertainment as we cheer the team on to victory.

Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Teslim Balogun Stadium

RSVP: HERE