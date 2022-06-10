Get the Scoop of The 2022 Pride Women Conference on Emotional Wellbeing

The 2022 Pride Women Conference, which took place on May 6, 2022, with the theme “Getting a Handle on Your Life’s Trajectory: Steps to Take, Pitfalls to Avoid” delivered in driving meaningful conversations on emotional wellbeing.

The convener of the conference, Ijeoma Anyiam-Osigwe, kicked off proceedings by noting the theme called for an examination of “how we can avoid being overcome by the many curve balls life often throws at us”.

The chairperson of the occasion, Olatowun Candide-Johnson, as well as speakers Her Excellency Hajia Samata Gifty Bukari, Ifeoma Uddoh, Nosa Aigbe, Dr Honest Anaba,and Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Jibunoh (represented by Uri Ngozichukwuka), did justice to the theme – offering profound words of wisdom from their personal and professional experiences.

The Pride Women Conference, which has been held every year since 2017, aims to help the 21st-century woman, her family, and society achieve emotional well-being.

The event was live-streamed on the Conference YouTube channel. Also, visit www.prideconference.org to learn more about emotional wellbeing.

See more photos:

Bellanaija is a media partner for The Pride Women Conference