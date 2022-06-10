Connect with us

Get the Scoop of The 2022 Pride Women Conference on Emotional Wellbeing

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Paelon Memorial Hospital Launches a Virtual Community for Women | June 18th

Save a Seat at the 9mobile Business Mentorship Program Titled 'The Hack' | See Details

Join Falz, Waje & Mr Macaroni for a Mega Concert with Just Your PVC (Register or Update Your Profile at the Venue)

Accion Microfinance Bank Celebrated 15 years of Transforming lives and Supporting Nigerian Businesses in Grand style

Double Taste of Goodness as Dodo Pizza & Scoop'd Officially launched new Outlets in Abuja

Fluidé Homes Celebrated its Anniversary and Store Launch on June 4th | See Highlights

Olubukola Bolarinde Presents 106 Expressions; A Solo Art Exhibition | June 10th

ICYMI: Check Out Some Fun Highlights from the Captain Morgan Treasure Land Party

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Chairperson of the event, Olatowun Candide-Johnson, the Founder of GAIA AFRICA, giving her opening remarks.

The 2022 Pride Women Conference, which took place on May 6, 2022, with the theme “Getting a Handle on Your Life’s Trajectory: Steps to Take, Pitfalls to Avoid” delivered in driving meaningful conversations on emotional wellbeing.

The convener of the conference, Ijeoma Anyiam-Osigwe, kicked off proceedings by noting the theme called for an examination of “how we can avoid being overcome by the many curve balls life often throws at us”.

A member of the audience poses a question to the speakers.

Cross section of the audience at the event

The chairperson of the occasion, Olatowun Candide-Johnson, as well as speakers Her Excellency Hajia Samata Gifty Bukari, Ifeoma Uddoh, Nosa Aigbe, Dr Honest Anaba,and Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Jibunoh (represented by Uri Ngozichukwuka), did justice to the theme – offering profound words of wisdom from their personal and professional experiences.

Participants smile as they take a photo

The Pride Women Conference, which has been held every year since 2017, aims to help the 21st-century woman, her family, and society achieve emotional well-being.

The event was live-streamed on the Conference YouTube channel. Also, visit www.prideconference.org to learn more about emotional wellbeing.

See more photos:

Her Excellency Hajia Samata Gifty Bukari, Consul General of Ghana in Lagos, speaking at the event

Chief Elizabeth Jibunoh was represented by Uri Ngozichukwuka at the event.

Nosa Aigbe, remote work specialist, speaking at the event.

Ifeoma Uddoh, the Founder of Shecluded, speaking at the event.

Left to right: Dr. Honest Anaba, Nosa Aigbe, Olatowun Candide-Johnson, Chief Charles Anyiam-Osigwe (co-convener), Her Excellency Hajia Samata Gifty Bukari, Ifeoma Uddoh and Ijeoma Anyiam-Osigwe (convener). Chairperson and speakers with their plaques commemorating their induction as Ambassadors of Emotional Wellbeing.

Dr Honest Anaba, a recovery coach and addiction medicine specialist, speaking at the event.

Bellanaija is a media partner for The Pride Women Conference

 

 

 

 

