Kcee, 9ice, J. Martins To Thrill Guests at Terra Kulture on Sunday, as Yaw & Ogbolor stage PO!

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

On Sunday, June 12, radio broadcaster and actor, Steve Onu popularly known as Yaw, is set to host guests to one of the most memorable nights of their lives. Known for his exceptional display of talent and creativity on stage. Yaw alongside comedian Ogbolor will be performing an exciting Satire titled, PO!

The three-day show began on Friday, 10th of June, with the grand finale on Sunday, 12th of June at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos. 

To ensure guests have a fun-filled evening at the grand finale on Sunday, 12th of June, lots of talented music artists have been lined up. Popular amongst them are J. Martins, KCee, Timi Dakolo, Ugoccie, African China, Oritse Femi, 9ice and a host of others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

On why it’s a three-day show, Yaw said: “The play is to sensitise people about governance. It is a satire about the part that members of society play in politics. It is not just about those in power. We are all in this together. If we do not get it right now with the way Nigeria is, I do not know what will become of us. The play is a medium to encourage people to vote wisely.”

The show is supported by Chupez, Maon Homes and Terra Kulture.

Tickets: 5k, 10k, 15k

For tickets, visit 

Terra Kulture, VI

C24 Mobile Gadgets 

*Blenco Supermarket at Ilasan Ikate and Sangotedo

*UBA Supermarket Ashley’s Place Orchid Road 

Or

www.smartticket.ng

www.yawnaija.tv

For table reservations call

08050319891

