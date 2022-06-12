Events
Get Ready for an Amazing Experience as EOPANSE is Set to host her 3rd Annual Conference | See Details
EOPANSE the Giant of the Event Industry is hosting her 3rd Annual Conference of Going Beyond Borders, come and listen to something old, something new, something entertaining, something Africa, something event, something EOPANSE.
It’s a 3days Fun packed with MetGala BlackTie dinner, Hawaii Party. Industry Shakers and International dynamos like:
- Rev. Surv Ugo Chime GMD Copen Group, Enugu @copengroup
- Uche Pedro, Founder CEO (@bellanaijaweddings @bellanaijaonline @bellanaijastyle @uchepedro).
- Ayiri Oladunmoye, CEO/Founder of Oaken Events Lagos @oakenevent
- Chioma Adaure Johnson, Creative Director/Founder of Dure Events Houston Tx USA @dureevents.
- Onye Ubanatu, Content Creator and Event Producer, Lagos @onyeubanatu1
- Dupe Olusola, MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels @dupeolusola @hiltonabuja @transcorphotelsplc @transcorphotelscalabar.
- Francis Uka, Business Coach, HR Consultant and Author, Enugu @uka_francis.
Date: June 14th – 16th 2022
Venue: Amadeo Event Centre, Enugu
Bellanaija is a media partner for EOPANSE