Check out all the Beautiful Photos from D’banj’s 42nd Birthday Party & the Launch of his new Platform ‘Cream Dela Cream’

36 mins ago

It was a night of heightened and cheerful celebration on June 9th, 2022, as superstar, and world-class entertainer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known as D’banj, celebrated his 42nd Birthday and unveiled his new platform CREAM DELACREAM.

The star-studded event held at the Ebony Life Place had in attendance His beautiful wife, Lineo as well as several top industry nobilities like Larry GagaWande CoalIce Prince Zamani, Ikechukwu, Skiibii, Ik Osakioduwa, Frank Edoho, Ycee, Mathew Ohio, and a host of others who came out to celebrate with one of afrobeats finest. 

During the stellar event and a brief speech, D’banj mentioned that the CREAM platform one of Africa’s most trusted talent discovery platform which has been in existence since 2016 with over 3-million subscribers, is a digital platform that has built a strong reputation for producing some of the brightest talents in the country over the last couple of years such as Mr. Real, Slimcase, etc. It is a gateway hub for Creatives and Talents in Africa, he also stated that 

‘CREAM is an acronym for Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts, and Music’