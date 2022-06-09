Save a Seat at the 9mobile Business Mentorship Program Titled ‘The Hack’ | See Details

Connect with us

Published

12 seconds ago

 on

One of the leading innovative and youth-centric telecommunications companies, 9mobile, invites entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to participate in its newly launched enterprise mentorship program, ‘The Hack’.

This maiden edition is a one-day physical event that will be held in Lagos. on Thursday, June 17th, at The Zone Tech, Gbagada, Lagos, by 10 am.

The Hack is a business and networking mentorship program where seasoned mentors will share business ideas with participants and groom them to scale their businesses.  The Hack aims to solve specific challenges that entrepreneurs face, with a broad focus on the limitless possibilities in the SME sector.

The one-day boot camp will be an interactive session where young entrepreneurs can pitch their business ideas and network. Commenting on the initiative, Director of Marketing Communications, 9mobile, Saidat Lawal-Mohammed said it was another of its interventions in developing the SME space by empowering entrepreneurs with knowledge and skills.

“There are lots of young entrepreneurs managing small and medium enterprises in the country, and we want to support them by providing a platform for those who are eager to grow their businesses to network, learn strategies and hacks that they can apply to their daily hustle and convert to sales,” she said.

Mohammed added that as an enabler of individuals and enterprises, 9mobile remains committed to young entrepreneurs, start-ups and MSMEs, and would not relent in supporting their dreams and aspirations.

“We are excited about kicking off the first edition of the Hack because we know that there are a lot of talented entrepreneurs in Nigeria. This platform will help them unleash their capabilities and potentials,” she said.

The Hack is open to all network subscribers who have a registered business with CAC and are between the ages 18 – 45.

See the details of the event here:

Date: Thursday, June 17th
Time: 10 am
Venue: Zone Tech, Gbagada, Lagos
Register Here

Sponsored Content

