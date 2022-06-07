Join Falz, Waje & Mr Macaroni for a Mega Concert with Just Your PVC (Register or Update Your Profile at the Venue)

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, the The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) and its partners unveiled the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert. The event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 11th at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The only access to this event is the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) or the Temporary Voter’s slip. This is to encourage young citizens to participate in the electoral process. If you’ve don’t have your PVC, you can register at the venue from June 6th – June 11th between 9am and 5pm everyday. You can also correct, or transfer your registration to a different polling booth.

Falz, Mr. Macaroni and Waje are billed to attend the event.

