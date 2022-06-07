Connect with us

Join Falz, Waje & Mr Macaroni for a Mega Concert with Just Your PVC (Register or Update Your Profile at the Venue)

Accion Microfinance Bank Celebrated 15 years of Transforming lives and Supporting Nigerian Businesses in Grand style

Double Taste of Goodness as Dodo Pizza & Scoop'd Officially launched new Outlets in Abuja

Fluidé Homes Celebrated its Anniversary and Store Launch on June 4th | See Highlights

Olubukola Bolarinde Presents 106 Expressions; A Solo Art Exhibition | June 10th

ICYMI: Check Out Some Fun Highlights from the Captain Morgan Treasure Land Party

Access Bank is Championing the Growth of SMEs as it provides Access to Funds, Markets & Knowledge

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

#EmpireSundown: Empire hosts inaugural Event to Mark Its achievements and Celebrate African Excellence

Everything that went Down at the Magnificent 7 III by A Bar Called Paper and Monkey Shoulder

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, the The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) and its partners unveiled the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert. The event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 11th at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The only access to this event is the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) or the Temporary Voter’s slip. This is to encourage young citizens to participate in the electoral process. If you’ve don’t have your PVC, you can register at the venue from June 6th – June 11th between 9am and 5pm everyday. You can also correct, or transfer your registration to a different polling booth.

Falz, Mr. Macaroni  and Waje are billed to attend the event.

Find out more about the event here

