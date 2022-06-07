Connect with us

Accion Microfinance Bank Celebrated 15 years of Transforming lives and Supporting Nigerian Businesses in Grand style

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Established in 2007, Accion Microfinance Bank has grown from having only 1 branch in Lagos to over 80 outlets in 12 states across Nigeria, making it a National bank, a feat many of its competitors are yet to achieve.

Over the last 15 years, the bank has stayed true to its mission of economically empowering micro-entrepreneurs and low-income earners by providing financial services.

Strong core values, business philosophy, and methodology distinguish the bank as one of the leading microfinance banks in Nigeria.

In May 2022, the bank celebrated 15 years of transforming lives and supporting Nigerians and Nigerian businesses with a series of activities exciting activities geared at appreciating and rewarding the bank’s customers.

The highlight of the events was the commissioning of the bank’s new head office located at 154, Ikorodu Road Onipan, Lagos. At this event, the MD/CEO, Taiwo Joda, assured guests that with this new achievement, the bank renews its commitment to creating a fast, efficient, and very convenient service for new and existing customers by leveraging technology and digital initiatives.

Here are some of the beautiful images from the event.

