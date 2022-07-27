Realtors and Investors Celebrate as Award-Winning Eystone Development launches Gemstone 2 & 3 Estates

On Saturday, July 16th, 2022, over 500 realtors, business partners, investors, and prospective landowners from across Lagos gathered at Idado community, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government of Lagos State. This was for the launch of Gemstone 2 and 3 Estates, being developed by award-winning Nigerian real estate company, Eystone development.

The Gemstone project is part of Eystone Development’s plan for an area many people call the ‘New Lagos.’ With a land area of over 455 km2 and an estimated population of 117,481(200 censuses), Ibeju-Lekki is one of the largest Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Lagos, and yet, one of the most sparse populations. However, with a renewed focus on the area, it is expected to become a future central hub for business, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. Some of the major proposed and ongoing projects in the area include the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lekki International Airport, and Eleganza Industries.

As more people move into Ibeju-Lekki to live or do business, real estate companies like Eystone Development are helping to fast-track development by facilitating a smooth and seamless land ownership process and offering flexible payment structures.

“We want to be part of the development story of Ibeju-Lekkiby helping people find their feet here,” said Hassan Ismail, CEO and co-founder of Eystone Development. Gemstone 2 and Gemstone 3 estates are sequels to our sold-out Gemstone estate brand, which continues to attract numerous several property investors to the Ibeju-Lekki axis due to our seamless acquisition process and flexible payment structure.”

Recently awarded Africa’s most innovative & outstanding real estate investment brand in 2022 at the African innovative real estate brand awards, Eystone launched Gemstone 1 estate in August 2021.

According to Eystone’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Abiodun Sadiq Kosoko (ASK), it is all about innovating and adapting to meet people’s needs.

“Eystone Development continues to evolve even as the property acquisition ecosystem changes in Lagos. We have therefore, been consistent in delivering value to our customers, ensuring fast and seamless acquisition,” Kosoko said.

Eystone Development is a property development company providing affordable housing projects across strategic locations in Nigeria. With a vision to make the homeownership process seamless and flexible for every Nigerian, the company offers affordable payment options at the barest minimum.