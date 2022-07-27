Connect with us

Events Promotions

Realtors and Investors Celebrate as Award-Winning Eystone Development launches Gemstone 2 & 3 Estates

Events

Flavour Announces Dates for his North America Level'd Up Tour | Kicks Off August 11th

Events

Get Your Tickets For The July Edition Of Mainland BlockParty Now!

Events

The Future is Feminine: ElectHER and Platform Capital hosted Dr Joyce Banda to an intimate Dinner in Lagos

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Flourish Africa Marks 5th Anniversary In Grand Style, Empowers 500 Female Entrepreneurs

Events Promotions

Watch Out for the Abula Festival, Its Cultural Food, Performances, and Fun Fair | July 30th

Events Promotions

The MillHill Souk (MHS) Summer Pop-up Event is Back! Get the Details Here | July 30th

Events News

PremiumTrust Bank Opens an Abuja Branch to promote Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

Events

GLG Communications Hosted a World's PR Day Reception to Celebrate Top practitioners and Icons in the Media Industry

Events

Realtors and Investors Celebrate as Award-Winning Eystone Development launches Gemstone 2 & 3 Estates

Published

12 mins ago

 on

Driving the New Lagos Expansion L-R: Milicent Agwuye, Creative Director; Dr. Hassan Ismail, CEO, Eystone Development; Abiodun Sadiq Kosoko (ASK), Chief Operating Officer, Eystone Development; Abiola Glory Nwaogwugwu, Content Marketing Lead, Eystone Development; and Adekoya Gbemileke, Managing Director, Hubricks Development

On Saturday, July 16th, 2022, over 500 realtors, business partners, investors, and prospective landowners from across Lagos gathered at Idado community, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government of Lagos State. This was for the launch of Gemstone 2 and 3 Estates, being developed by award-winning Nigerian real estate company, Eystone development.

. L-R: Adekoya Gbemileke, Managing Director, Hubricks Development; Ijeoma Lulu Ugwuegbulam, Portfolio manager for Eystone Development, Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG); Dr. Hassan Ismail, CEO, Eystone Development; Abiodun Sadiq Kosoko (ASK), Chief Operating Officer, Eystone Development; and Ozoh Elijah Esse, Managing Director, RealtorHomms Brokerage

The Gemstone project is part of Eystone Development’s plan for an area many people call the New Lagos.’ With a land area of over 455 km2 and an estimated population of 117,481(200 censuses), Ibeju-Lekki is one of the largest Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Lagos, and yet, one of the most sparse populations. However, with a renewed focus on the area, it is expected to become a future central hub for business, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. Some of the major proposed and ongoing projects in the area include the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lekki International Airport, and Eleganza Industries.

L-R: Dr. Hassan Ismail, CEO, Eystone Development, and Abiodun Sadiq Kosoko (ASK), Chief Operating Officer, Eystone Development

As more people move into Ibeju-Lekki to live or do business, real estate companies like Eystone Development are helping to fast-track development by facilitating a smooth and seamless land ownership process and offering flexible payment structures.

“We want to be part of the development story of Ibeju-Lekkiby helping people find their feet here,” said Hassan Ismail, CEO and co-founder of Eystone Development. Gemstone 2 and Gemstone 3 estates are sequels to our sold-out Gemstone estate brand, which continues to attract numerous several property investors to the Ibeju-Lekki axis due to our seamless acquisition process and flexible payment structure.”

L-R: Ijeoma Lulu Ugwuegbulam, Portfolio Manager for Eystone Development, Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG); Dr. Hassan Ismail, CEO, Eystone Development; Abiodun Sadiq Kosoko (ASK), Chief Operating Officer, Eystone Development; Pastor Geraldine Odia, Director of Operations, BRG; and a realtor

Recently awarded Africa’s most innovative & outstanding real estate investment brand in 2022 at the African innovative real estate brand awards, Eystone launched Gemstone 1 estate in August 2021.

According to Eystone’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Abiodun Sadiq Kosoko (ASK), it is all about innovating and adapting to meet people’s needs.

“Eystone Development continues to evolve even as the property acquisition ecosystem changes in Lagos. We have therefore, been consistent in delivering value to our customers, ensuring fast and seamless acquisition,” Kosoko said.

L-R Pastor Geraldine Odia; Dr. Hassan Ismail and Mr. Abiodun Sadiq Kosoko (ASK)

Eystone Development is a property development company providing affordable housing projects across strategic locations in Nigeria. With a vision to make the homeownership process seamless and flexible for every Nigerian, the company offers affordable payment options at the barest minimum.

Eystone Development CEO, Dr. Hassan Ismail, addressing the media

L-R: Juliet Igwe, Managing Director, Juhap Homes Global Project Ltd; Dr. Hassan Ismail, Abiodun Sadiq Kosoko (ASK); and Akinleye Eniola Ayoola, Media presenter Eystone Development

A group of realtors from the BRG team

Abiodun Sadiq Kosoko (ASK), COO, Eystone Development, addressed the media

Abiodun Sadiq Kosoko (ASK), Ijeoma Lulu Ugwuegbulam; and Dr. Hassan Ismail; are surrounded by realtors and well-wishers

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: It is Wet, Drive Safely

Help The IREDE Foundation Give 200 Children Artificial Limbs in the Love & Limb Campaign

Comet Nwosu: Utilising Silence and Patience in Relationships

BN Hot Topic: When Do We Move From Doing Business to Cheating People?

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Political Structures
css.php