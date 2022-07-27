Connect with us

Flavour Announces Dates for his North America Level'd Up Tour | Kicks Off August 11th

Realtors and Investors Celebrate as Award-Winning Eystone Development launches Gemstone 2 & 3 Estates

Get Your Tickets For The July Edition Of Mainland BlockParty Now!

The Future is Feminine: ElectHER and Platform Capital hosted Dr Joyce Banda to an intimate Dinner in Lagos

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Flourish Africa Marks 5th Anniversary In Grand Style, Empowers 500 Female Entrepreneurs

Watch Out for the Abula Festival, Its Cultural Food, Performances, and Fun Fair | July 30th

The MillHill Souk (MHS) Summer Pop-up Event is Back! Get the Details Here | July 30th

PremiumTrust Bank Opens an Abuja Branch to promote Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

GLG Communications Hosted a World's PR Day Reception to Celebrate Top practitioners and Icons in the Media Industry

Flavour Announces Dates for his North America Level’d Up Tour | Kicks Off August 11th

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian Afro Highlife superstar, Flavour, announced his North American tour. The tour produced by BIGA Entertainment and Duke Concepts is being touted as the Level’d Up Tour and is set to kick off on August 11 of 2023.

Following the chart-topping success of his recent single ‘Levels’, off the flavour of Africa album, which has garnered over One hundred million streams, 2nite Entertainment record label frontier artist, Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour, has announced his tour in North America.

The Nigerian Afrobeat superstar announced Thursday on his Instagram page the cities he is going to visit in the USA and Canada.

Speaking with the representative from the tour team, Akeji, he says

“Flavour is an African music icon and beacon of hope for emerging stars in Africa. Given his global status, this tour will further spread the Afro Highlife sound and bring African music to the forefront.”

The singer has sold out many music concerts including the Legendary SOBs in New York City and will be looking forward to more successful outings in 2022!

Level up this summer with Flavour, Get verified presale tickets on his official website.

LEVEL’D UP Tour Dates 2022

August 13th – Dallas Texas

August 26th – Chicago, IL

September 2nd – Washington DC

October 5th – San Francisco, CA

October 8th – Seattle, WA

October 9th – Columbus OH

October 15th – Los Angeles CA

TBD – Atlanta GA

October 28th – VANCOUVER BC

October 30th – EDMONTON AB

TBD – Toronto

