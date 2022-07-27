Get Your Tickets For The July Edition Of Mainland BlockParty Now!

Connect with us

Nigeria’s biggest youth event, Mainland Block Party, is here again. This month’s theme is ‘Owo Faaji’ and will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

The July edition will be another wavy affair featuring top DJs, hypemen, promising acts and stars. They will deliver solid performances that would have the crowd on their feet all night.

There is also a surprise headliner, so make sure you don’t miss this!

Purchase your tickets here

