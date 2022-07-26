The Future is Feminine: ElectHER and Platform Capital hosted Dr Joyce Banda to an intimate Dinner in Lagos

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, the 4th President of Malawi and 2nd female democratically elected President in Africa, Her Excellency, Dr. Joyce Banda was hosted by ElectHER and Platform Capital to an intimate evening themed, ‘The Future Is Feminine: How Can African Women Position Themselves as Change Agents in Life, Business and Politics” as part of her five-day visit to Nigeria.

This high-profile and intimate event drew international investors, development professionals, and major business and media figures from all walks of life.

The evening which was hosted by Adefemi Akinsanya of Arise TV kicked off with a new remark from the host – Ibijoke Faborode, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ElectHER, where she noted that countries that have seen the election and representation of women in the highest political offices have done so at the lowest point of their economies, which signifies the undeniable importance of women to peace, security and socio-economic development.

The Chief host and Chairman of Platform Capital Group, delivered his welcome address, alluding to the growing global interest in women becoming decision makers in matters that concern them as well as in viable industries.

He also noted “Our women have woken up and have become entrepreneurs in the proper world. By increasing capital access from 3% to 10% for female initiatives and businesses, we can create improved development outcomes in Africa”

The highlight of the night was Her Excellency, Dr. Joyce Banda’s keynote speech in which she discussed how she overcame obstacles to reach the pinnacle of a professional field that has historically been dominated by men in a peculiar setting like Africa.

The future is feminine, she said, and for the “simple reason that for us to have the future that humanity so much desires we need to have a society that is fair and conducive to both men and women in every sense and dimension”

This event couldn’t come at a better time to reinforce the international community’s concerted efforts toward advancing the equality agenda across all dimensions of national, regional, continental, and global economy and society, particularly in the field of leadership.

Dr. Joyce Banda is a real-life, breathing example of how women can take on challenges and participate in decision-making to promote the equality mission.

Representatives of diplomatic missions; Teshome Nkrumah, the Deputy High Commissioner of the Canadian mission in Nigeria, and Janine Lewis – Official Spokesperson and Head of Public Affairs at the US Consulate, also delivered goodwill messages reiterating their governments renewed support for strengthening democratic governance in Nigeria, and advancing the rights of women in economic and public life.

Ibijoke (Founder/CEO, ElectHER) in her closing remark encouraged all guests to make a renewed public commitment to improving women’s participation in government, ensuring equity and representation of women in different walks of life, especially as the country prepares for her next general elections in February 2023.

