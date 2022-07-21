Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.
***
Terra x Chill, Sip & Paint
Enjoy fun moments with amazing people at Terra x Chill, Sip & Paint party. Discover and explore your artistic side in a holistic and cultural ambience.
Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Tropical Thursday
Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542
Friday Special Silent Disco + After Party
Yellowlyfe In partnership with Rango Rooftop Lounge and Social Prefect is inviting you to Friday Special Silent Disco + After Party. Don’t miss this experience. You will surely love it. Most importantly, don’t come alone.
Date: Friday, July 22, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, Rango Rooftop Lounge, Prince Adelowo Adedeji Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or 09166709829
Block The Noise, Feel The Vibes And Party All Night
It’s going to be all good vibes, cruise and fun at the Silent Disco/ Games night-themed “Block the noise, feel the vibes and party all night”. 3 DJs, 1 headset, 3 channels, fun activities, interesting games, beautiful people and great vibes.
Date: Friday, July 22, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Unusual Cuisine, 8d Layi Yusuf Cresent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 08084864773
From Lagos, With Love (A Visual Art Exhibition & Food Design Experience by Anu Bello)
Art.Ng and Know-Local NG is delighted to present “From Lagos, With Love”, a visual art exhibition and food design experience celebrating the explosion of creativity in Lagos. With art curated by Sosa Omorogbe and Tony Agbapuonwu, “From Lagos, With Love” embraces the vitality, the hustle, and the bustle of the Lagos experience. Alongside art, guests are invited to taste the Lagos party culture through food, stories and conversations designed by Anu Bello. Featured artists: Morakinyo Femi, Dricky, Pelumi Ponmile, Ahmed Abiodun, Kemi Thompson, Maxwel Marcus, Azuka Muoh.
Date: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: 22b Olawale Cole Onitiri Avenue, Lekki 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Events at The House Lagos
Date: Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24, 2022.
Venue: THE HOUSE Lagos, A.J. Marinho Drive, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Candlemaking & Vibes
Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
RSVP: HERE or +2349049027698
Sip and Paint.NG
Highlighting a book called “The Intentional Woman” by Udunma Ikoro. Each ticket includes a complimentary copy of the book + Food + Drinks + Sip and Paint.NG experience.
Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Magodo, Lagos.
RSVP: 09040000081
Games Night (A Stage Play)
1000 Stories Productions and Terra Kulture bring to you a smashing new play, “Games Night.”
Date: Saturday, July 23 – Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Board Games and Chill
Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Playzone Arena, International peace garden, Abuja.
RSVP: HERE
An Evening with Richard Mofe Damijo
Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Rovingheights Bookstore, Landmark Centre, Plot 2 & 3 Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island 101241, Lagos
RSVP: [email protected]
Sip & Paint
The ticket goes for N15,000 per person. It covers a take-home canvas, painting kit, finger foods, drinks, games and karaoke.
Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Maison Fahrenheit Hotel, 80 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: DM or Call/WhatsApp 09031574350
Paintballing & Vibes
Don’t miss the experience for anything. Single – 12,000 and Couple: 20,000.
Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
RSVP: HERE or +2349049027698
Sunday Brunch
Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Shiro Lagos, Block XVI 3 & 4 Victoria Island Oniru Estate, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVP: 08186298888
Sunday Rave
Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Wave Beach Lagos, Wave Beach Lagos, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lagos
RSVP: 09098880007