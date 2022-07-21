BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It's the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast.

Scroll through to see.

***

Terra x Chill, Sip & Paint

Enjoy fun moments with amazing people at Terra x Chill, Sip & Paint party. Discover and explore your artistic side in a holistic and cultural ambience.

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tropical Thursday

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Friday Special Silent Disco + After Party

Yellowlyfe In partnership with Rango Rooftop Lounge and Social Prefect is inviting you to Friday Special Silent Disco + After Party. Don’t miss this experience. You will surely love it. Most importantly, don’t come alone.

Date: Friday, July 22, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, Rango Rooftop Lounge, Prince Adelowo Adedeji Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 09166709829

Block The Noise, Feel The Vibes And Party All Night

It’s going to be all good vibes, cruise and fun at the Silent Disco/ Games night-themed “Block the noise, feel the vibes and party all night”. 3 DJs, 1 headset, 3 channels, fun activities, interesting games, beautiful people and great vibes.

Date: Friday, July 22, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Unusual Cuisine, 8d Layi Yusuf Cresent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08084864773

From Lagos, With Love (A Visual Art Exhibition & Food Design Experience by Anu Bello)

Art.Ng and Know-Local NG is delighted to present “From Lagos, With Love”, a visual art exhibition and food design experience celebrating the explosion of creativity in Lagos. With art curated by Sosa Omorogbe and Tony Agbapuonwu, “From Lagos, With Love” embraces the vitality, the hustle, and the bustle of the Lagos experience. Alongside art, guests are invited to taste the Lagos party culture through food, stories and conversations designed by Anu Bello. Featured artists: Morakinyo Femi, Dricky, Pelumi Ponmile, Ahmed Abiodun, Kemi Thompson, Maxwel Marcus, Azuka Muoh.

Date: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: 22b Olawale Cole Onitiri Avenue, Lekki 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Events at The House Lagos

Date: Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24, 2022.

Venue: THE HOUSE Lagos, A.J. Marinho Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Candlemaking & Vibes

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

RSVP: HERE or +2349049027698

Sip and Paint.NG

Highlighting a book called “The Intentional Woman” by Udunma Ikoro. Each ticket includes a complimentary copy of the book + Food + Drinks + Sip and Paint.NG experience.

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Magodo, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081

Games Night (A Stage Play)

1000 Stories Productions and Terra Kulture bring to you a smashing new play, “Games Night.”

Date: Saturday, July 23 – Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Board Games and Chill

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Playzone Arena, International peace garden, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

An Evening with Richard Mofe Damijo

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Rovingheights Bookstore, Landmark Centre, Plot 2 & 3 Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island 101241, Lagos

RSVP: [email protected]

Sip & Paint

The ticket goes for N15,000 per person. It covers a take-home canvas, painting kit, finger foods, drinks, games and karaoke.

Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Maison Fahrenheit Hotel, 80 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: DM or Call/WhatsApp 09031574350

Paintballing & Vibes

Don’t miss the experience for anything. Single – 12,000 and Couple: 20,000.

Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

RSVP: HERE or +2349049027698

Sunday Brunch

Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Shiro Lagos, Block XVI 3 & 4 Victoria Island Oniru Estate, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: 08186298888

Sunday Rave

Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach Lagos, Wave Beach Lagos, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lagos

RSVP: 09098880007