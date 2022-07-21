Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Flourish Africa Marks 5th Anniversary In Grand Style, Empowers 500 Female Entrepreneurs

Events Promotions

Watch Out for the Abula Festival, Its Cultural Food, Performances, and Fun Fair | July 30th

Events Promotions

The MillHill Souk (MHS) Summer Pop-up Event is Back! Get the Details Here | July 30th

Events News

PremiumTrust Bank Opens an Abuja Branch to promote Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

Events

GLG Communications Hosted a World's PR Day Reception to Celebrate Top practitioners and Icons in the Media Industry

Events

Parthian Celebrates its 10th Anniversary Gala in Years of Dedication and Commitments to Clients | Get the Scoop

Events

Stanbic IBTC Hosts an Event to Celebrate Women in the Nigerian Tech Space

Events Promotions

Mastercard Rewards a Lucky Cardholder with a Ticket to Watch UEFA Champions League

Events

Philomena is Back! Watch this Stage Play by Bimbo Manuel Starring Monalisa Chinda, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu & others Live in Abuja | July 22 - 24

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Terra x Chill, Sip & Paint

Enjoy fun moments with amazing people at Terra x Chill, Sip & Paint party. Discover and explore your artistic side in a holistic and cultural ambience.

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Tropical Thursday

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueKingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Friday Special Silent Disco + After Party

Yellowlyfe In partnership with Rango Rooftop Lounge and Social Prefect is inviting you to Friday Special Silent Disco + After Party. Don’t miss this experience. You will surely love it. Most importantly, don’t come alone.

Date: Friday, July 22, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, Rango Rooftop Lounge, Prince Adelowo Adedeji Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or 09166709829

Block The Noise, Feel The Vibes And Party All Night

It’s going to be all good vibes, cruise and fun at the Silent Disco/ Games night-themed “Block the noise, feel the vibes and party all night”. 3 DJs, 1 headset, 3 channels, fun activities, interesting games, beautiful people and great vibes.

Date: Friday, July 22, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Unusual Cuisine, 8d Layi Yusuf Cresent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 08084864773

From Lagos, With Love (A Visual Art Exhibition & Food Design Experience by Anu Bello)

Art.Ng and Know-Local NG is delighted to present “From Lagos, With Love”, a visual art exhibition and food design experience celebrating the explosion of creativity in Lagos. With art curated by Sosa Omorogbe and Tony Agbapuonwu, “From Lagos, With Love” embraces the vitality, the hustle, and the bustle of the Lagos experience. Alongside art, guests are invited to taste the Lagos party culture through food, stories and conversations designed by Anu Bello. Featured artists: Morakinyo Femi, Dricky, Pelumi Ponmile, Ahmed Abiodun, Kemi Thompson, Maxwel Marcus, Azuka Muoh.

Date: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: 22b Olawale Cole Onitiri Avenue, Lekki 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Events at The House Lagos

Date: Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24, 2022.
Venue: THE HOUSE Lagos, A.J. Marinho Drive, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Candlemaking & Vibes 

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
RSVP: HERE or +2349049027698

Sip and Paint.NG

Highlighting a book called “The Intentional Woman” by Udunma Ikoro. Each ticket includes a complimentary copy of the book + Food + Drinks + Sip and Paint.NG experience.

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Magodo, Lagos.
RSVP: 09040000081

Games Night (A Stage Play)

1000 Stories Productions and Terra Kulture bring to you a smashing new play, “Games Night.”

Date: Saturday, July 23 – Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Board Games and Chill

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Playzone Arena, International peace garden, Abuja.
RSVP: HERE

An Evening with Richard Mofe Damijo

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Rovingheights Bookstore, Landmark Centre, Plot 2 & 3 Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island 101241, Lagos
RSVP: [email protected]

Sip & Paint 

The ticket goes for N15,000 per person. It covers a take-home canvas, painting kit, finger foods, drinks, games and karaoke.

Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Maison Fahrenheit Hotel, 80 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: DM or Call/WhatsApp 09031574350

Paintballing & Vibes 

Don’t miss the experience for anything. Single – 12,000 and Couple: 20,000.

Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
RSVP: HERE or +2349049027698

Sunday Brunch 

Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Shiro Lagos, Block XVI 3 & 4 Victoria Island Oniru Estate, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVP: 08186298888

Sunday Rave

Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Wave Beach Lagos, Wave Beach Lagos, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lagos
RSVP: 09098880007

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Why Twitter Conversations On Cooking are Beyond Pots and Pans

Olusola Kaka: More Men Should be Involved in Family Planning

Two Nigerian Brothers Chase Their Shoe-Making Dreams

Kingsley Ndimele: Money Questions You Should Ask Your Partner Before Saying “I Do”

Frederick Nkobowo: Let’s Talk About The Law of Defamation
css.php