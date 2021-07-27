FeW Models launches “Go Africa For Every Woman”

FeW, Africa’s most renowned model scouting agency launched its new business direction tagged – Go Africa For Every Woman on Thursday 22nd July 2021 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

The new direction expands and redefines its direction of operation to give modelling opportunities to all women with its new inclusion of the curved body size models on its management board and the expansion of its scouting tour locations to now more than 10 African countries

GOING AFRICA is a replacement for its 2 years successfully executed model search – FeW’s Next Face Africa. Going Africa is created to give hope with no competitiveness amongst already deserving women. The goal is to discover, impact and generate wealth for women irrespective of their statistics or nationality.

“The goal is to discover, impact and generate wealth for as many girls as we can.”

Bolajo Fawehinmi, the founder and CEO of FeW Management made this known during her speech at the private launch.

She added,

“FeW is a company with a management capacity set at 50 talents yearly by choice and by our 2019 policy to keep and create a tailored management style for each managed talent. If we have the capacity (our wealth) of 50 while creating a platform to find 1, why not create a platform to have the 50 compete for a capacity that we can already give”

On FeW’s achievements, she said;

“2021 ends our time at an amazing platform that has given us numerous names such as Eniola Abioro who at the 2016 competition was discovered and began her international appearance in 2018 with an income less than 20,000 Naira, to a wealth generation valued since 2018 till date at over 1m dollars. Daberechi Kalu was our winner in 2016 with a wealth valued at not less than 300 thousand dollars. Dotain Yeshitela, our 2018 winner, was a girl who was a fresh graduate from high school and who depended on her parents for pocket money now with wealth valued at not less than 300 thousand dollars. We gave a platform to young talents to dream and generate their wealth, it’s time to expand that reach, to give the platform to EVERY WOMAN in the right deserving bracket”

In attendance at the private launch were press correspondents and some stakeholders which include Idowu Thompson; Group Head of Private Banking for First Bank of Nigeria, Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe; Creative director and fashion consultant, Oiza Olayebi; Creative Director for The Oiza Company, and lifestyle influencers; Temisan Emmanuel and Abiri Oluwabusayomi popularly known as Khloe.

