Softcom Unveils X: Banke Meshida Lawal, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Adebayo Oke-Lawal and a Host of Ostiaries Introduced to Innovative Solutions

Softcom, on Sunday July 25th,2021 hosted a selection of the most influential names in fashion, beauty and lifestyle on the Nigerian scene to an exclusive pre-launch of the company’s new products in what they tagged ‘Unveiling X’.

The intimate event was held at Softcom’s headquarters in the heart of Ikeja GRA and was attended by several gatekeepers and influencers across different industries including tech, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and retail.

Following a tour of their ultra-modern office, Yomi Adedeji, CEO of Softcom X took attendees on a journey from Softcom’s earliest innovative phase in 2007, through various initiatives and growth projects, and finally the purpose and ideologies that inspired the company to design and build solutions to enable growth for humans and entrepreneurs in Africa.

In a highly engaging discussion session, Seindemi Olobayo, CEO Eyowo, says

“We believe in the dreams of entrepreneurs and everyone thinking about adding value to society. From our years of experience and knowledge in solving complex business problems, X represents answers to the problems of entrepreneurs on all growth levels and our steps in empowering them with an ecosystem of tools to succeed and reach their full potential.”

Softcom’s products will enable individuals and businesses to address the need to exchange value, need to know and acquire information and the need to identify people.

Softcom is set to officially launch their new line of solutions to the general public on July 29 via a virtual event. All individuals and entrepreneurs are welcome to attend and may register at www.softcom.xyz

Introducing X

