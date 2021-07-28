ATHLST: Nigerian Olympians Tobi Amusan, Odun Adekuoroye, Ese Brume & Adaora Elonu cover HEADLINER

Connect with us

25 years after Chioma Ajunwa won Nigeria’s first-ever gold medal at the Olympics, ATHLST – a sports news and content studio startup – has launched its Headliner Series to put the spotlight on top Africa athletes around the world.

Today, Headliner debuts stories of four amazing women and medal hopefuls currently competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Follow the stories of Tobi Amusan, Odun Adekuoroye, Ese Brume and Adaora Elonu representing Nigeria in the 100m Hurdles, Freestyle Wrestling, Long Jump and Basketball respectively. Get up-close and personal, learn about their backstories, struggles and triumphs.

Stories are live on www.ATHLST.com

