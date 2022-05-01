Connect with us

Features Music Nollywood Relationships Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Features

BN Book Review: Bridges Are For Burning by Bina Idonije | Review by The BookLady NG

Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Works, Kwame Akoto-Bamfo is Creating a Repository of Our History and Heritage

Features

Osezusi Bolodeoku: Signs of Autism to Look Out for in Your Toddler

Features

Farida Yahya: How to Separate Yourself from Your Business

Features Living

Biodun Da-Silva: What Does Success Mean to You?

Features

Ayobami Esther: Rants of An African Single Woman

Features Scoop

Meet Chebet Mutai, the Kenyan High-Flyer Turning Raw Leather to Gold

Features

Comet Nwosu: The Inconspicuous Reasoning Backing Your Use of Lexicon

Features

Yejide Kilanko On the Making of "A Good Name"

Features

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this last week in April, 2022.

This Has To Be One of the Most Romantic Adekunle Gold & Simi Moments Ever | Watch

How This Congolese Mechanic Transforms Small Cars to Limousines

TheWill Downtown’s Latest Edition Has BNXN on its Magazine Cover

Sabrina Stuns Effortlessly On Schick Magazine’s 5th Anniversary Cover!

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building Blocks for Your Personal Brand

Japheth Omojuwa Is Engaged & Getting Married Soon!

Photo Credit: @danieldyntar_photography

“Nigerian Idol” Season 7 is down to its top six contestants following the exit of David Operah

Beautiful Highlights from Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina’s White Wedding

Olusola Kaka: Learning About Genetic Disorders Before Saying “I Do”

Uti Nwachukwu Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed This Week

BN Book Review: Bridges Are For Burning by Bina Idonije | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Works, Kwame Akoto-Bamfo is Creating a Repository of Our History and Heritage

Osezusi Bolodeoku: Signs of Autism to Look Out for in Your Toddler

Farida Yahya: How to Separate Yourself from Your Business
css.php