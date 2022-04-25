Connect with us

Uti Nwachukwu Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude

Beautiful Highlights from Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina's White Wedding

Tolani Baj's New Vlog Gives An Inside Look At The # ReelDeel22 Wedding

You’ll Totally Love the Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Recipe for Nigerian Fish Stew (Imoyo)

Episode 1 of Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s “DUE Parenting Podcast” is Here!

Watch Episode 5 of TNC Africa’s Audio Drama Series “Love, Music & Dreams”

New Video: Johnny Drille - Lies

Vader The Wildcard & MejiIsTheOne team up in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Abiye, Teni, Kamal & Chidi's Double Date Turns Out to be One They'll Never Forget | "Love Like This" Episode 9

This Tozo Pepper Rice by The Kitchen Muse is One Recipe to Try at Least Once a Week

This episode of #WithChude is a tell-all interview between Chude Jideonwo and media personality Uti Nwachukwu.

Uti spoke with Chude Jideonwo about how he dealt with a rape allegation made against him by a Twitter user, how he responds to rumours about his sexuality and his friendship with Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo.

 

On what leads to betrayal of trust in friendship:

I think a lot of people are raised in a transactional way, as opposed to those of us that were raised with love. That’s why it’s very important that you find your tribe, it’s very important. I keep telling people, it’s okay to say you’re not my tribe, we can be amicable from a distance. We can love each other but you don’t work for me. You know: square hole, round peg.

 

On the rape allegations:

It was obviously a fake account, (but) what would have happened if it was a real human being that I’ve had an encounter with? Maybe someone, one of these leeches that come into my life and I found attractive and I had done something with and she had come out to say this, what would I have done?

 

On the persistent rumours about his sexuality:

 

Head over to watch.withchude.com and listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com, or Apple Premium.

