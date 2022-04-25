“My Greatest Hit” – Seyi Shay Shares First Look At Her Newborn Daughter

Seyi Shay has finally given the world its first glimpse of her new bundle of joy, and she’s the cutest!

The singer gave birth to her first child, a girl, this month. “My Greatest Hit… Glory be to God,” she shared on her Twitter page over the weekend.

The news of her arrival was first announced in her cover interview with Blanck Magazine. Talking about motherhood, she said “I’m grateful for how far I’ve come, and I know I’m still on a journey, so, if this is just the middle, I’m grateful for the journey and looking forward to the future. I’m happy that I’m still progressing. Knowing and being yourself are essential components of growth.”

She also spoke on accepting the burden of responsibility and growth, offering excellent insights into her life’s journey, from managing the ups and downs of her career to progressing toward self-acceptance and personal joy.

