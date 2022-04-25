Connect with us

"My Greatest Hit" - Seyi Shay Shares First Look At Her Newborn Daughter

Beautiful Highlights from Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina's White Wedding

"Nigerian Idol" Season 7 is down to its top six contestants following the exit of David Operah

TheWill Downtown's Latest Edition Has BNXN on its Magazine Cover

Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina are Walking Down the Aisle Today

New Video: Johnny Drille - Lies

New Video: DJ Neptune feat. Omah Lay & Joeboy - Abeg

BOJ’s Star Studded “Gbagada Express” Album Is Here | Listen

Seyi Shay & Her Baby Bump Beautifully Cover the Latest Issue of Blanck Magazine

New Music: DolapoTheVibe - Bonjour

“My Greatest Hit” – Seyi Shay Shares First Look At Her Newborn Daughter

3 hours ago

Seyi Shay has finally given the world its first glimpse of her new bundle of joy, and she’s the cutest!

The singer gave birth to her first child, a girl, this month. “My Greatest Hit… Glory be to God,” she shared on her Twitter page over the weekend.

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The news of her arrival was first announced in her cover interview with Blanck Magazine. Talking about motherhood, she said “I’m grateful for how far I’ve come, and I know I’m still on a journey, so, if this is just the middle, I’m grateful for the journey and looking forward to the future. I’m happy that I’m still progressing. Knowing and being yourself are essential components of growth.”

She also spoke on accepting the burden of responsibility and growth, offering excellent insights into her life’s journey, from managing the ups and downs of her career to progressing toward self-acceptance and personal joy.

You can catch up on everything about her pregnancy journey here.

