All the Details You Need to Know About the Reboot of the Nollywood Classic “The Village Headmaster”

If you were to name the classic dramas of the 1980s, you’d have to include NTA’s “The Village Headmaster.” The television series was created by Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation and is regarded as one of the country’s early successes in television drama.

WAP TV in collaboration with Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) is back with the thrilling drama series.

According to The Cable, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, Director-General of NTA, announced on Friday at the relaunch and private screening of the reworked drama series in Abuja that the drama series will now be aired on three local television channels.

Here’s what you need to know: