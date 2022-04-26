Connect with us

All the Details You Need to Know About the Reboot of the Nollywood Classic "The Village Headmaster"

Uti Nwachukwu Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude

Tolani Baj's New Vlog Gives An Inside Look At The # ReelDeel22 Wedding

It's Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah's #UndeniablyYours2022 Trad

Watch Episode 5 of TNC Africa’s Audio Drama Series “Love, Music & Dreams”

Abiye, Teni, Kamal & Chidi's Double Date Turns Out to be One They'll Never Forget | "Love Like This" Episode 9

Watch Bimbo Ademoye, Sharon Ooja & Kate Kamau put their knowledge of "Bridgerton" to test

Watch the Trailer for Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s “DUE Parenting Podcast”

See the First Teaser for Dare Olaitan's Horror Film "Ile Owo (House of Money)"

Rita Dominic’s Trad Was One For The Books | See Highlights

All the Details You Need to Know About the Reboot of the Nollywood Classic “The Village Headmaster”

If you were to name the classic dramas of the 1980s, you’d have to include NTA’s “The Village Headmaster.” The television series was created by Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation and is regarded as one of the country’s early successes in television drama.

WAP TV in collaboration with Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) is back with the thrilling drama series.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FMICNigeria (@fmic_nigeria)

According to The Cable, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, Director-General of NTA, announced on Friday at the relaunch and private screening of the reworked drama series in Abuja that the drama series will now be aired on three local television channels.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • It will air on NTA every Sunday from 8 p.m. to 9.00 p.m., Africa Independent Television (AIT) every Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., and WAP Tv every Friday from 8 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.
  • The original cast members of the series, Dejumo Lewis (Kabiyesi) and Ibidun Allison (Amebo), will appear in the new production.
  • Some of the actors and actresses that made the cut are Chris Iheuwa, who will play the village headmaster, Mr Latin, Funky Mallam, Jide Kosoko, Omo Ibadan, Okele, Fathia Williams, Rycardo Agbor, and Yemi Shodimu.
  • The series, like the original, is set in Oja, a fictitious Yoruba hamlet, and revolves around the lives of the residents, from royalty to commoners, education, and so on.
