This Has To Be One of the Most Romantic Adekunle Gold & Simi Moments Ever | Watch

You should know by now that we are suckers for love and like celebrating it all year long. Valentine’s Day usually gets all of the attention, but the reality is that most couples celebrate their love stories in their own unique and personal ways more than just one day (or weekend) a year.

Simi recently celebrated her birthday, and her husband Adekunle Gold surprised her with a birthday cake during the “Nigerian Idol” show on Sunday. The two shared a loved-up moment to the admiration of the audience and viewers.

Watch the beautiful moment: