Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

This Has To Be One of the Most Romantic Adekunle Gold & Simi Moments Ever | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kemi Adetiba, Kunle Remi & Nancy Isime among Nollywood stars to look out for in Netflix's first African podcast "Never Late | African Time"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch this Hilarious Episode of Accelerate TV's "Visa on Arrival" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Uti Nwachukwu Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Beautiful Highlights from Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina's White Wedding

BN TV Living Movies & TV Scoop

Tolani Baj's New Vlog Gives An Inside Look At The # ReelDeel22 Wedding

BN TV Living

You’ll Totally Love the Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Recipe for Nigerian Fish Stew (Imoyo)

BN TV Living

Episode 1 of Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s “DUE Parenting Podcast” is Here!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 5 of TNC Africa’s Audio Drama Series “Love, Music & Dreams”

BN TV Music

New Video: Johnny Drille - Lies

BN TV

This Has To Be One of the Most Romantic Adekunle Gold & Simi Moments Ever | Watch

Published

4 hours ago

 on

You should know by now that we are suckers for love and like celebrating it all year long. Valentine’s Day usually gets all of the attention, but the reality is that most couples celebrate their love stories in their own unique and personal ways more than just one day (or weekend) a year.

Simi recently celebrated her birthday, and her husband Adekunle Gold surprised her with a birthday cake during the “Nigerian Idol” show on Sunday. The two shared a loved-up moment to the admiration of the audience and viewers.

Watch the beautiful moment:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: The Inconspicuous Reasoning Backing Your Use of Lexicon

Yejide Kilanko On the Making of “A Good Name”

Olusola Kaka: Learning About Genetic Disorders Before Saying “I Do”

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building Blocks for Your Personal Brand

Osahon Okodugha: Could Your High Heels Be the Cause of Your Pain? 
css.php