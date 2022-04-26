Temi Otedola’s Winning Look To Anthill Studios’ “The Man For The Job” Premiere!

Hands down, Temi Otedola owned the night at the premiere of the forthcoming Anthill Studios movie “The Man For The Job” in Lagos.

The reigning names in Nollywood, Ini Edo, Stan Nze, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Uzor Arukwe, came out dressed to the nines, and Temi, who plays the lead role in the film, stepped on the red carpet in a look that wowed.

The fashion star rocked a white gown designed by Andrea Iyamah, accessorised with vintage Chanel jewellery. She had her hair styled in Banku knots, complementing her subtle glam beauty look.

Check it out:

Photo Credit: temiotedola