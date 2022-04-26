Connect with us

Temi Otedola's Winning Look To Anthill Studios' "The Man For The Job" Premiere!

Kemi Adetiba, Kunle Remi & Nancy Isime among Nollywood stars to look out for in Netflix's first African podcast "Never Late | African Time"

Watch this Hilarious Episode of Accelerate TV's "Visa on Arrival" Season 2

This Has To Be One of the Most Romantic Adekunle Gold & Simi Moments Ever | Watch

All the Details You Need to Know About the Reboot of the Nollywood Classic "The Village Headmaster"

Uti Nwachukwu Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude

Tolani Baj's New Vlog Gives An Inside Look At The # ReelDeel22 Wedding

It's Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah's #UndeniablyYours2022 Trad

Watch Episode 5 of TNC Africa’s Audio Drama Series “Love, Music & Dreams”

Abiye, Teni, Kamal & Chidi's Double Date Turns Out to be One They'll Never Forget | "Love Like This" Episode 9

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hands down, Temi Otedola owned the night at the premiere of the forthcoming Anthill Studios movie “The Man For The Job” in Lagos.

The reigning names in Nollywood, Ini Edo, Stan Nze, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Uzor Arukwe, came out dressed to the nines, and Temi, who plays the lead role in the film, stepped on the red carpet in a look that wowed.

The fashion star rocked a white gown designed by Andrea Iyamah, accessorised with vintage Chanel jewellery. She had her hair styled in Banku knots, complementing her subtle glam beauty look.

Check it out:

Photo Credit: temiotedola

