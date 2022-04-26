Watch this Hilarious Episode of Accelerate TV’s “Visa on Arrival” Season 2

Your favourite visa officers are back with a bang for the second season of Accelerate TV’s comedy web series “Visa on Arrival“.

The new season recently launched on YouTube with lead stars Bovi Ugboma, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Oluwatoyin Albert (Dat Warri Girl) and Temisan ‘Taymesan‘ Emmanuel.

In this new episode which stars Bisola Aiyeola, officer Charity meets her match in a fellow prayer warrior seeking pilgrimage to the holy land. It’s a showdown. An applicant tests his karate skills on Moses.

Watch the new episode below: