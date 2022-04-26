Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch this Hilarious Episode of Accelerate TV's "Visa on Arrival" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kemi Adetiba, Kunle Remi & Nancy Isime among Nollywood stars to look out for in Netflix's first African podcast "Never Late | African Time"

BN TV Movies & TV Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

This Has To Be One of the Most Romantic Adekunle Gold & Simi Moments Ever | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Uti Nwachukwu Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Beautiful Highlights from Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina's White Wedding

BN TV Living Movies & TV Scoop

Tolani Baj's New Vlog Gives An Inside Look At The # ReelDeel22 Wedding

BN TV Living

You’ll Totally Love the Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Recipe for Nigerian Fish Stew (Imoyo)

BN TV Living

Episode 1 of Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s “DUE Parenting Podcast” is Here!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 5 of TNC Africa’s Audio Drama Series “Love, Music & Dreams”

BN TV Music

New Video: Johnny Drille - Lies

BN TV

Watch this Hilarious Episode of Accelerate TV’s “Visa on Arrival” Season 2

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Your favourite visa officers are back with a bang for the second season of Accelerate TV’s comedy web series “Visa on Arrival“.

The new season recently launched on YouTube with lead stars Bovi Ugboma, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Oluwatoyin Albert (Dat Warri Girl) and TemisanTaymesanEmmanuel.

In this new episode which stars Bisola Aiyeola, officer Charity meets her match in a fellow prayer warrior seeking pilgrimage to the holy land. It’s a showdown. An applicant tests his karate skills on Moses.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: The Inconspicuous Reasoning Backing Your Use of Lexicon

Yejide Kilanko On the Making of “A Good Name”

Olusola Kaka: Learning About Genetic Disorders Before Saying “I Do”

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building Blocks for Your Personal Brand

Osahon Okodugha: Could Your High Heels Be the Cause of Your Pain? 
css.php