Kemi Adetiba, Kunle Remi & Nancy Isime among Nollywood stars to look out for in Netflix’s first African podcast “Never Late | African Time”

Streaming giant Netflix has launched its first-ever African podcast.

Andy Maqondwana and Zweli Mbhele will host the podcast “Never Late | African Time.” The hosts, together with some of the continent’s incredible talents and creators in the film and tv industry, will discuss all things African, celebrate African content, and how Africa is the future frontier.

According to the show’s official YouTube handle, “We’ve got stories, we’ve got laughs and a whole lot of quotable moments.”

The newly released teaser features Nollywood heavyweights Kemi Adetiba, Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Kunle Remi, and Nancy Isime, Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau Karanja, popularly known as Kate the Actress, and South African stars Israel Matseke-Zulu, Noxolo Dlamini, Retti Ramaphakela, Candice Modiselle, and Nandi Nyembe, to name a few.

The five-episode podcast, which premieres on May 4, 2022, is available on the AfricaOnNetflix official YouTube page, as well as Spotify and Apple, and will be released every Wednesday!

Watch the teaser below: