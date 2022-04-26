Nollywood Stars Reminisce Their Various Film Roles With The #TheyCallMe Challenge

Your favourite Nollywood celebs have placed their own imprint on the new TikTok trend by reminiscing the numerous characters they’ve portrayed in different films.

The trend sees them giving a recap of their Nollywood portfolios by stating all the many names they’ve had in the various roles they’ve played throughout their careers, using the 2007 classic song “That’s Not My Name” by British duo, The Ting Tings.

Here are some of our favourite stars reminding us of the many names they’ve taken on with the #TheyCallMe challenge.