Beautiful Highlights from Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina’s White Wedding

Weddings are filled with so many lovely details. One word sums up all the spectacular events of Tim Godfrey‘s wedding to the love of his life, Erica Katrina, and it is exquisite!

The love birds exchanged their I dos as they vowed to love one other forever, and it was all done with such excitement. When you’re getting married to the love of your life, there’s overwhelming happiness that you know can’t be contained, and in the case of these two, it was full and flowing over.

From the morning preparations to the emotional moment when they both said wedding vows and all the wonderful moments in between, one thing was clear: they couldn’t wait to start their forever journey.

Watch the video below for the highlights from their white wedding ceremony.