Beautiful Highlights from Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina's White Wedding

Uti Nwachukwu Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude

Tolani Baj's New Vlog Gives An Inside Look At The # ReelDeel22 Wedding

You’ll Totally Love the Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Recipe for Nigerian Fish Stew (Imoyo)

Episode 1 of Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s “DUE Parenting Podcast” is Here!

Watch Episode 5 of TNC Africa’s Audio Drama Series “Love, Music & Dreams”

New Video: Johnny Drille - Lies

Vader The Wildcard & MejiIsTheOne team up in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Abiye, Teni, Kamal & Chidi's Double Date Turns Out to be One They'll Never Forget | "Love Like This" Episode 9

This Tozo Pepper Rice by The Kitchen Muse is One Recipe to Try at Least Once a Week

Weddings are filled with so many lovely details. One word sums up all the spectacular events of Tim Godfrey‘s wedding to the love of his life, Erica Katrina, and it is exquisite!

The love birds exchanged their I dos as they vowed to love one other forever, and it was all done with such excitement. When you’re getting married to the love of your life, there’s overwhelming happiness that you know can’t be contained, and in the case of these two, it was full and flowing over.

From the morning preparations to the emotional moment when they both said wedding vows and all the wonderful moments in between, one thing was clear: they couldn’t wait to start their forever journey.

Watch the video below for the highlights from their white wedding ceremony.

