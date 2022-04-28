BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It's the weekend! Your time to rest, have fun. Here's your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Dirty Laundry: A Mixed Media Installation by Wana Udobang

The Ford Foundation, a global grant-making organization that works to end inequality in all of its forms, has partnered with writer, poet, and performer Wana Udobang to present her first mixed media installation, “Dirty Laundry.” Starting in Lagos, the travelling exhibition will take place in three cities across Nigeria to celebrate this year’s Women’s Month and 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Date: Thursday, April 28 – Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Venue: A Whitespace, 58 Raymond Njoku St, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected]

Open Mic Night

What are your plans for Thursday? We hope it includes open mic night at Bogobiri. Enjoy a night full of poetry, dance, music and more!

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule Street, Off Raymond Njoku street, Ikoyi.

RSVP: 07068176454

Bustle Thursday

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Venue: Hustle & Bustle, 80 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse, Abuja.

Karaoke Thursday

Turn up this Thursday for some Karaoke vibes with My Chaskia and Anderson.

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 09021106225

Love Divine

Love Divine is the theme for this event, to commemorate Picture Kodak’s second memorial in celebration of world dance day. Dancers will come together as a community to express all of her full divine glory in love and finesse.

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: New Afrika Shrine, NERDC Rd, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The Big Birthday Bash April Edition

Show off your fabulous fits with your party vibe of course and have the time of your life with your industry favs, amazing people and those who share the same birth month as you!

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Lounge & Bar, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria island.

RSVP: Call or WhatsApp 08072910758⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Sip and Paint

The Temple Company wants you to end the month of April with the best vibes at their Sip and Paint event. There’d be small chops, drinks and of course, the creation of some amazing artworks. It’s the bibe you don’t want to miss out on. The fee is 7500 Naira per head.

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Ogidi Studios by Temple, 24 Ogidi Cres, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07037854228

Artmiabo International Art Festival

24 artists, art, music, video, culture, books and workshops, the first-ever ‘Recycled Objects to Art’ Exhibition in Lagos, with a goal of creating a mindset between art and environmental sustainability. A paperless exhibition and the most social media-driven exhibition yet. Also celebrating Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya’s 90th birthday and 60 years as a revered international artist.

Date: Friday, April 29 – Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: EbonyLife Place, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Desperados Design Collective Playground

Desperados beer is collaborating with content creators globally to add an exciting twist to its credential campaign under a platform called – The Desperados Collectives. Participating countries include France, Germany, Spain, Ivory Coast and Nigeria. In Nigeria, Desperados is collaborating with one of Nigeria’s finest multidisciplinary artists – Alabi Mayowa, publicly known as Shuta Bug and he along with the 6 other artists from around the globe will showcase their work at this exhibition.

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Jewel Aeida, 105 Hakeem Dickson Link Rd, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

SociaLiga

The Upbeat x SociaLiga exclusive Games Night is a cosmopolitan, untelevised, alternative lifestyle event which will provide an opportunity for fans to interact in a fun, relaxed and entertaining atmosphere while engaging in a number of games which will include, but not be limited to, Scrabble, Beer Pongs, Hands & Feet, Ludo, Cards, Charades, Jenga, Board Games, Ayo, Draft, and more. Other fun and paid activities that will be available at the Games Night are trampolines, PlayStation 5 games, and virtual reality, amongst others. Tickets will be available online for 2,000 and at the gate for 3,000.

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Upbeat Recreational Center, 11 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Fire & Sand

Are you ready for the most ridiculous amount of fun at the biggest beach bonfire party ever recorded in Lagos? You don’t want to miss Fire and Sand!

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Venue: Ilashe Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

ArtXSelfie

Count down to Art X Selfie, a guided painting session where you get to paint your own (self) portrait! – no experience is required.

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: The Wine Lab, 11a, Goriola Street, Off Adeola Odeku Victoria Island, Lagos, LGA, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

GTCO Food and Drink

One of the biggest festivals for food lovers in Africa is back! Get ready for 3 days of mouth-watering, savoury experiences with Master Classes from the World’s Best Chefs at the GTCO Food and Drink 5.0 event. Are you ready?

Date: Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2, 2022.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: GT Centre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Movie in the Park

The movie in the park experience is a well-curated monthly event that aims at bringing a one of a kind cinematic experience to lovers of movies in the different parks located in the ever bubbly city of Lagos.

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, CCQG+528, Adeyemo Alakija St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Ginnie’s Fest

Ginnie’s Fest is an annual event aimed at bringing together people from different spheres of life while promoting food, drinks, art, fashion, music and dance through Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneur businesses.

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: CCX Lagos, 273 Kofo Abayomi St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Picnic ‘n’ Chill

Picnics are the perfect opportunity to have fun, relax, eat, drink, chill with old friends, meet new people, have great conversations and listen to good music. You can join Happy Orange this Sunday for a very special picnic.

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Garden, 8 Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08143207147

Kayak Hangout

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08143207147

Afrovibes Sunday Live with Chiké

Enjoy a lovely evening with fine man Chike, as he serenades you with good music while enjoying good beer and food with your loved ones this Sunday.

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pour, Sip & Shop

Do you love scented candles? Come make your candle dreams come true by crafting your own signature candle and fragrance with Olores this weekend. Don’t miss out on the fun for you and your friends. The ticket covers the candle-making session, complimentary refreshments, a certificate of participation and a goody bag for all participants. Participants aged 6-10 yrs old will require adult supervision.

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Time: 2 PM & 5 PM.

Venue: CCX Lagos, 273 Kofo Abayomi St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08079140644.

Fun Time @ Omu Resort

Are you ready for this Monday’s Omu Resort daycation? You will be reliving your childhood days with fun times on the roller coaster, pirate ship, train ride, water park, swimming pool etc. To cap it all, there will be free transportation to and fro.

Date: Monday, May 2, 2022.

Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wy, Ibeju, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08143207147

Liquor, Beer And Barbecue Fest

LBB Fest is a fun-packed festival that fosters unwinding, relaxation and networking.

Date: Monday, May 2, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Autograph Outdoor Events Area, 30/33 Sani Abacha GRA, Port Harcourt.

RSVP: HERE

Bottle Painting & Lamp Making

Do you love art? Or are you into interior design and accents? This fun artsy event is for you! This upcoming long weekend, try something new and crafty at our bottle painting and lamp making event. Up-cycle old bottles by designing and making cool lamps out of them while mixing and networking with other amazing people. The fee covers cocktails, bbq, and art and craft supplies to paint and create new lamps for your home or office.

Date: Monday, May 2, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: 21c Akin Ogunlewe Street, Off Ligali Ayorinde, VI

RSVP: HERE

FOMO Brunch Out

FOMO will be Brunchin’ Out this worker’s day at a new location and with the same vibe. You don’t want to miss out on the amazing cocktails and food, great games, amazing DJ line up and of course great vibes all around!!

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Corner, Plot 28, 77 Admiralty Way, Eti-Osa, Lekki.