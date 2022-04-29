Reggie Khumalo’s ‘Mental Revolution’ Solo Exhibition in Lagos Welcomed Thought Leaders & Industry Shapers

South African artist, Reggie Khumalo staged his first West African solo show, ‘Mental Revolution,’ at the famous HourGlass Gallery in Lagos, Nigeria, from the 13th to the 20th of April 2022, organised by J.Room Curated in collaboration with BrownEyedBoy Art Pursuits.

Some of Nigeria’s top art collectors, as well as thought leaders and shapers in music, business, media, and fashion, attended the show, including Tiwa Savage, Osas Ighodaro, Simi Esiri, Andrea Iyamah, Ladipoe, Titi Adesa, Tega of Mavin Records, Titi Ogufere, and Bola Balogun, to name a few. They were treated to a walkthrough of the ‘Mental Revolution’ exhibition with Khumalo whilst enjoying champagne and cocktails by G.H. Mumm and Martell Nigeria.

The first day’s vernissage began with a press preview, during which Khumalo discussed the concept behind his body of work, his inspiration, travels, and passion for the African continent with members of the press.

He was joined by key project stakeholders, Jimi Adesanya, Founder of J.Room Curated and Dozie Igweze, Founder of Hourglass Gallery, at a press conference where they both shared their appreciation for Khumalo’s work and echoed their mutual passion for the continent.

Speaking of his first visit to Nigeria, Khumalo said: “Nigeria, just like every other African country, is truly home to me. I’ve enjoyed meeting its people and experiencing the vibrancy of the culture first-hand. It’s been such a warm welcome, with the spirit of Ubuntu radiating everywhere you go”.

‘Mental Revolution’ officially opened to the public from April 15 to 20, with creatives and a diverse range of art fans joining the line-up of guests who saw Khumalo’s first solo show in Lagos, Nigeria.

“It has been a pleasure to host Khumalo here in Lagos, Nigeria and witness the power of collaborations with our partner BrownEyedBoy Art Pursuits as well as HourGlass Gallery & G.H. Mumm Champagne. We’ve made so many impactful connections, and the reception of ‘Mental Revolution’ has been reassuring to our cause. It’s very inspiring for us at J.Room Curated, as we look to curate meaningful experiences in the future that celebrate the talent, culture and authenticity of the African continent,” Jimi Adesanya said.

‘Mental Revolution,’ birth of a profound introspective outlook, is Khumalo’s call to the viewer to experience a radical renewal and reconnection with the origins of Africa in its “Eden” state; with Africans who are fully self-assured and affirmed, belonging and aware of their self-sufficiency and adequacy. The works are unapologetically brazen and unrepentant in their praise of Africans in their strength, riches, humanity, and Ubuntu.

See photos from the exhibition below: