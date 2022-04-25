Sabrina Stuns Effortlessly On Schick’s Magazine 5th Anniversary Cover!

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

SCHICK Magazine’s latest Spring Issue features Sabrina Elba, model, activist and philanthropist, on its cover, for the publication’s 5th anniversary.

The quarterly magazine, designed for smart, stylish and successful Africans, shines a spotlight on Sabrina’s life, work and roots, discussing in-depth the power of identity, her devotion to humanitarian causes, as well as the journey to becoming a serial entrepreneur, amongst several other topics.

Sabrina is radiant on the cover in a Jax Knit Gown from the Hanifa Official Fall/Winter 21’ runway collection. Her makeup is dewy featuring soft lips, arched brows and striking graphic eye-liners elevated with a chic messy curly bun.

 

Sabrina On Her Culture:

I have the best memories learning about my culture and language. (My siblings and I) found ourselves defending our heritage at school because it wasn’t as ‘cool’ as it is now and you almost didn’t want to tell people you were African, but my mum was like no, be proud!

About Her Style:

My style is forever evolving – and I love that. I love to explore who I am and I don’t ever want to be known for dressing one way.

The full story for the spring issue will be available digitally for sale from April 30th on IamSCHICK.com/ at select newsstands globally from May 12th.

Credits

Editor-In-Chief: @SimiEsiri
Creative Direction: @TitiAdesa
Photography: @SSzyplik
Styling: @TitiAdesa
Art Direction: @TazlimaStyle
Styling Asst: Esther Fisher
Makeup: @CharlotteTilbury
Hair: @Pashcanel
Dress: @HanifaOfficial 
Jewellery: @Alighieri_Jewellery

