4 Ways to Dress for the Corporate World and Still Look Stylish, Courtesy Buhle Mkhize

What should I wear to work this week is never a simple question. Nevertheless, there are many essential tricks to consider when selecting an outfit for work.

Cue in South African wellness and lifestyle content creator Buhle Mkhize who has a knack for delivering a breathtaking look and has continually graced our timeline with attention-grabbing workwear looks that have us obsessed.

From chic office-appropriate dresses to well-tailored suits, PS— there is no escaping her stylish blazer and coat collection that star in a good number on her curated Instagram page.

Below are four refreshing ways to style workwear, guaranteed to win you all the accolades at work, courtesy of Buhle Mkhize.

Crisp White Pantsuits

You can’t go wrong with crisp white pantsuits, especially if you style them like Buhle.

Chic Office-Appropriate Dresses

Think animal print, figure-hugging silhouette. An office-appropriate dress doesn’t have to be boring.

Monochromatic Workwear

Are you looking for a quick and easy way to give your office style an ultra-chic update? A monochromatic look will do just that.

Stylish Blazers

A blazer is an investment piece that can create multiple looks and elevate an outfit.

