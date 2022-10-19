Connect with us

#WorkWearLooks: How to Look Très Chic to Work | Issue 146

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Kamale (@charliekamale)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUHLE (@_om_chic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe (@nthambe633)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tenicka (@tenickab)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita (@fablifeoflukky)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachelle Ndaya (@mode_by_rache)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

css.php