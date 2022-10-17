BN Style Spotlight: Boity Thulo Served a Sparkly Pink Look at the 2022 Basadi in Music Awards

Award-winning South African rapper Boity Thulo always takes the spotlight with her head-turning looks, and for the 2022 Basadi in Music Awards, the superstar did just that in a gorgeous all-pink sparkly look.

The Bakae rapper flaunted her enviable figure in a gorgeous pink dress by Otsile Sefolo featuring a one-shoulder strappy sleeve, beading, sequence, and embroidery, which she paired perfectly with an exaggerated bubble train in the same colour. The beauty paired the look with statement jewellery, pink floral embellished heels, and mini hoop gold earrings.

Not only did she ooze elegance, but Boity also turned heads with her soft glam makeup featuring pink eyeshadow, bold lashes, highlighted cheekbones and a matte pink lip complemented with a braided updo. A close-up snapshot shared to her Instagram page showed Boity Thulo’s perfect face beat.

Credits

Dress: @otiz_seflo

Photography: @kpaparazzi_

Makeup: @tobeymbatha

Hair: @jullz_hairstylist