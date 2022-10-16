Connect with us

Style

You Will Fall in Love With Namibia After Watching this Tayo Aina Vlog

Style

Rogue NG Just Released A New Lookbook Tagged ‘Deluxe Man’ – Trust Us, It’s A Must See

Style

We are Obsessing Over Issa Rae’s Vibrant Looks in Elle Magazine’s Women In Hollywood Issue

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Gorgeous Green Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 212

Style

Tolu Bally Rang in Her Birthday With a Major Fashionable Shoot

Style

Sandra Chukwudozie is Serving Major Style Inspo in this New GQ South Africa Feature

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Stylish Work Outfits — Issue 145

Style

10 Rising Lagos Fashion Influencers That Should Be On Your Radar STAT!

Style

BN Style Your Curves: 8 Chic Looks to Steal from Ogechi – You’re Welcome!

Style

A Week In Style: If You're Looking for Outfit Inspiration, Nonye Udeogu Is Your Plug!

Style

You Will Fall in Love With Namibia After Watching this Tayo Aina Vlog

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Namibia has many beautiful destinations for fun activities and picturesque locations with cultural lessons along the way. In his new vlog, Tayo Aina explores parts of the country less covered by the media.

He wrote on his channel:

Namibia: A Side Of Africa The Media Won’t Show You is a video about me exploring the southern African country of Namibia. I travel across it and pass through, Windhoek, Sossusvlei, and Deadvlei and then I end up at Swakopmund to visit the oldest desert in the world at Sandwich Harbour.

This is me showing you what Namibia is really like through my eyes and some of the best things to do in one of the most beautiful African countries. Do like, watch and enjoy.

Watch the video below:

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Before You Chase that Bag, Have you Put in the Work?

We Should Pay Better Attention to Animal Cruelty in Nigeria

Here’s How We Can Help People Affected by Floods in Nigeria

Glory Abah: Why I Watched This Year’s Big Brother Naija Show

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Why Meditation is Super Important for All
css.php